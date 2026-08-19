A visit to Pune’s historic Sinhagad Fort turned violent on August 16 after a group of people allegedly confronted tourists over their clothing and assaulted several visitors, including women, children and elderly people.

The incident has sparked row over self-styled moral policing at tourist destinations, where individuals or groups attempt to impose their own standards of acceptable behaviour and dress on visitors.

Following the incident, Pune Police registered a case against nine individuals for allegedly assaulting tourists over their clothes and intimidating visitors for nearly two hours at Sinhagad Fort on August 16.

Hindutva outfit attacks tourists (including women) for wearing shorts at Sinhagad Fort, Pune



Same people stay silent on vulgar dances in religious yatras 🤡



Save Hinduism from selective morality. #SinhagadFort #Pune #Hindutva https://t.co/ByzLR4bTB8 pic.twitter.com/XIRNTBX7Lw — Amar Singh Chouhan (@amar_4inc) August 19, 2026

What happened at Sinhagad Fort?

According to an NDTV report, the confrontation began when a group questioned a family about why their 8-year-old daughter was wearing shorts. The disagreement reportedly escalated, with one person allegedly being assaulted.

The argument soon escalated, with one person allegedly being assaulted, according to the police.