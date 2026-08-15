Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi skipped the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort for the second consecutive year. Prime Minister Narenda Modi led the national ceremony and addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Saturday.

Kharge, Rahul Gandhi Also Skipped 2025 Event Gandhi and Kharge had also skipped the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in 2025. Their absence comes amid an ongoing controversy over Gandhi’s seating arrangement at the 2024 Independence Day celebrations. Back then, Gandhi, who had been appointed LoP in the Lok Sabha with Cabinet rank, was seated in the fifth row at the Red Fort.

2024 Seating Row The Congress had criticised the arrangement, alleging that the government had insulted the office of the LoP and displayed “pettiness”. However, the Defence Ministry said the seating arrangement was made to accommodate Olympians attending the ceremony. Since then, the Congress has repeatedly raised concerns over the treatment of its leaders at national ceremonial events.

Rahul Gandhi Had Been Invited According to reports, Gandhi had been invited to this year’s Independence Day event. The Defence Ministry had said his seating would be decided according to the official Table of Precedence. Notably, under the Warrant of Precedence issued by the President’s Secretariat, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha has a rank equivalent to that of a Union Cabinet Minister.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Unveils ‘Sapta Sindhu’ Vision, Names 7 Key Areas To Build Viksit Bharat By 2047 | Full List Earlier, Gandhi extended wishes to countrymen on 80th Independence Day. Calling freedom, a “responsibility,” he asked everyone to walk the path of truth and non-violence. In a post on X, Gandhi wrote, “Heartfelt Independence Day greetings to all fellow citizens. Freedom is not merely a gift bestowed upon us by our freedom fighters, but also a responsibility.”

सभी देशवासियों को स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।



आज़ादी हमारे स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों द्वारा दिया गया सिर्फ़ एक तोहफ़ा नहीं, बल्कि एक ज़िम्मेदारी भी है।



यह ज़िम्मेदारी है सत्य और अहिंसा के रास्ते पर चलने की, संविधान और तिरंगे के मूल्यों को अपने दिल में रखने की और हर हाल… pic.twitter.com/LXTnFuL3wY — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 15, 2026 He added, “This responsibility is to walk the path of truth and non-violence, to hold the values of the Constitution and the Tricolour in our hearts, and to safeguard democracy under all circumstances. I am proud that our fellow citizens, especially the youth, are united in protecting these values. Jai Hind!” ALSO READ: Colours Of Culture: How PM Modi’s Independence Day Turbans Have Symbolised India’s Diversity Since 2014

Independence Day Celebration At Congress Office Meanwhile, Kharge hoisted the National Flag at the party headquarters on the occasion of Independence Day. Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi and other party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi were also present. Addressing the party workers, Kharge said, 'We brought right to Food, Right to Education, Right to Work but the current government has not done any such work. Yet some people have the habit of taking credit for the work they have not done. The history records everything."

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge hoists the National Flag at party headquarters on 80th Independence Day. CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi and LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and others present pic.twitter.com/f32AwBfKnx — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026 #WATCH | Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge hoists the National Flag at party headquarters on 80th Independence Day. CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi and LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and others present pic.twitter.com/f32AwBfKnx — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026