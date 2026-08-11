A picture of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has surfaced on social media, where he is captured holidaying with a woman and a child in a boat. Union Minister Giriraj Singh has questioned the Leader of Opposition, attempting to know the identities of the two. Sharing a post on X, with the picture of the three, the MP from the Begusarai constituency asked Rahul Gandhi to reveal where and when the image was taken and who was accompanying him.

'Curious To Know' Sharing a hard-hitting post on X, he said, "Rahul ji, where was this picture taken? When was it taken, and who are the people with you in this picture? I am curious to know!" The 56-year-old Congress member has been criticised for his frequent foreign visits earlier as well.

Congress Hits Back Congress quickly responded to the post and clarified the details of the shared picture on social media. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate accused Giriraj Singh of making inappropriate insinuations while clarifying the identities of the people pictured. “The people in the picture are the wife and child of Rahul’s friend. They were on a family vacation together. The friend is not in the photo." आप लीचड़ किस्म के आदमी हैं, जो महिला-पुरुष को साथ देख कर घटिया ही सोच सकते हैं



तस्वीर में जो महिला और बच्चा हैं वह राहुल जी के मित्र की पत्नी और बच्चा हैं - मित्र फोटो में नहीं हैं - छुट्टी पर सपरिवार साथ थे



महिलायें आप जैसे लिजलिजों के साथ सहज नहीं हैं - कुंठित मत होइए https://t.co/T8Zyx2yPCj — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) August 10, 2026 Shrinate further attacked the Union minister over his post, saying: “You are a lecherous kind of man, who can only have vile thoughts upon seeing a woman and a man together… Don’t let your own frustrations get the better of you," she tweeted. Former Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV shared a poignant message for the Union Minister. "Curiosity isn't a good thing in old age... consult a good doctor," he said.

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Social Media in Charge Provides Clarification Avi Dandiya, social media in-charge of the Indian Overseas Congress, also claimed that the photograph was taken in the United States. “This photograph was taken at Lake Ray Roberts, Texas… Giriraj Singh, you can find out for yourself whether this is true or not," Dandiya said.

BJP Frequently Criticises Rahul Gandhi's Foreign Visits The development comes at a time when the BJP has stepped up its attack on Rahul over his recent foreign trip. The Congress MP returned to India days before the start of the monsoon session of Parliament.

"Rahul Gandhi's foreign trip between June 22 and July 13 remains shrouded in mystery. Where did he go? Who did he meet? Who sponsored his travel and stay?" BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya tweeted last month.

Malviya further underlined that the public should know whether the LoP's "overseas engagements" involved meetings that could have a bearing on "political or strategic interests". Previously, the BJP claimed that Rahul made "54 traceable foreign trips" to London, New York, Italy, Germany, Qatar, Vietnam, Cambodia, Maldives and Dubai. It also included, the BJP claimed, a "secret" visit to Oman. Referring to a 2025 CRPF communication, the BJP also alleged that several of Rahul's foreign visits were undertaken without mandatory security protocol disclosures