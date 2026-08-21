Rahul Gandhi Protest: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday visited the Parliament Street Police Station to file a complaint against the use of pellet guns during the students' protest in Delhi earlier on July 20. Gandhi was also accompanied by the protester who got severely injured after being shot by a pellet gun during the protest. As per the reports, Gandhi met with DCP Sachin Sharma and held a discussion over the issue.

#WATCH | Delhi: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi arrived at the DCP Office at the Parliament Street Police Station to file a complaint. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/YC7GiXCw7h — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2026 Rahul Gandhi Stages Sit-In However, despite Gandhi's multiple attempts, the Delhi police refused to register an FIR over the issue. The Congress leader later staged a sit-in outside the police station and asserted that he will not leave the site until the complaint is registered. While addressing the reporters, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Delhi police have not accepted the complaint, adding that he will not leave the site until the FIR is registered.

#WATCH | Delhi: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi present at the DCP Office at Parliament Street Police Station.



Congress Sources say - "On the 14th, Sahil Lochav (injured during Jantar Mantar protest) went with his lawyers to Delhi Police and gave a written complaint. They refused to… pic.twitter.com/AUbzi2s2pM — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2026 Earlier, Gandhi, in a press conference in Delhi introduced the victim and alleged that he suffered injuries due to the action of Delhi police. Amid the demonstration, the Congress, in a post on X, stated that Sahil Lochav, the victim, did not get a positive response from the Delhi police when he tried to register a complaint. ALSO READ: Panel Formed To Probe Police Excesses During CJP's Parliament March; Ex-SC Judge, CBI Director Among Members

'FIR Has To Be Registered' "On 14th, Sahil Lochav went with his lawyers to Delhi Police and gave a written complaint. They refused to give a I/O number. It was again pursued on 17th with email, phone as well. Again, no I/O number given. No acknowledgement was also given," Congress wrote in its post.

"Now, LoP @RahulGandhi ji went along with the victim to insist. The DCP is again not giving the case officer and I/O number. As it’s a cognisable offence, a FIR also has to be registered, but Delhi police not doing so," the major opposition party added.

What Are The Updates: - BJP leader Ravishankar Prasad alleged that Gandhi was doing petty politics over the issue, adding that the matter is already in the court. -Rahul Gandhi asserted that he and the party workers will not leave the site until the FIR is registered - The RAF (Rapid Action Force) personnel arrived outside the Parliament Police Station amid the protest by Congress leaders

- "Police are taking the dictator route. So, we have come to support Rahul Gandhi in his protest," Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was quoted as saying by ANI.

- Several senior leaders of Congress, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh, Salman Khurshid, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also arrived at the Parliament Street Police Station to participate in the protest (Updates to follow)