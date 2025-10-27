Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday approved a new rule that bans children under 14 from working in shops and commercial businesses. The government also updated the Rajasthan Factories Rules to support businesses while protecting workers' safety and welfare.

The new ordinance raises the minimum age for apprentices from 12 to 14 years and stops teenagers aged 14 to 18 from working at night, unlike the earlier rule for 12- to 15-year-olds.

Officials said that the amendment will enhance children’s access to health, nutrition, and education services. The ordinance raises the maximum daily working hours for employees from nine to ten and increases the quarterly overtime limit to 144 hours.

The government claims these changes will boost operational efficiency and productivity in shops and commercial establishments.

The chief minister also approved amendments to the Rajasthan Factories Rules, allowing the employment of women in specific types of factories, with special provisions for safety, privacy, and protective equipment.

Under the new rules, employers must ensure personal safety gear such as respiratory protection, face shields, masks, gloves, and heat shields, along with maintaining air quality and providing mandatory safety training to all workers, the statement said.

With Inputs from PTI