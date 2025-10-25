A 24-year-old NEET aspirant from Odisha was found dead in his hostel room in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar on Saturday, police said.

The deceased student, identified as Roshan Kumar Patro (24), a resident of Abhayapur in Ganjam district, Odisha, had been preparing for the NEET exam at a coaching institute and was staying at a hostel in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar.

The student was found dead in suspicious circumstances around noon on Saturday, Jawahar Nagar police station Circle Inspector, Ramlaxman, said, adding that Roshan was found lying on his bed with vomit around his mouth.

He was immediately taken to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead after examination, the officer said.

Meanwhile, the FSL team visited the room where the body was found and collected necessary evidence for the investigation.

The reason behind the student's death is yet to be ascertained, the officer said, adding the body has been placed in the mortuary for the post-mortem, which will be conducted after the arrival of his family members, who have been notified of his passing.