Raksha Bandhan Rush: The frequency on the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor will be increased on August 27 and 28 to manage the extra crowd during the Rakshabandhan festival. As per the NCRTC, the decision has been taken considering a possible surge in passengers in Delhi and nearby regions on the special occasion. The travelers have been advised to follow the schedule and plan their days accordingly to avoid the rush.

Trains To Be Available Every Eight Mins With these additional trips, the Namo Bharat trains will be available every eight minutes on both days. The officials, while providing details, stated that the trains will operate along the entire corridor, from Sarai Kale Khan to Modipuram station. The additional services will provide relief to the passengers by providing more travel options and reducing the waiting times.

The additional services are likely to significantly benefit all the women traveling to tie Rakhi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Apart from this, travel will also be easier for those traveling to celebrate the festival with family or visit relatives. The service is also expected to benefit the corporate employees since August 28 is a Friday.

ALSO READ: Haryana Govt Announces Free Bus Travel For Women On Raksha Bandhan: Check Dates, Routes, Other Key Details Frequency Could Further Increase As per the reports, the NCRTC can further increase the frequency of trains if there is a remarkable surge in the passengers. The additional service is also likely to reduce traffic congestion from the key regions of the city. The authority has advised the commuters to maximize the use of public transportation to avoid the rush.

In a separate update, North Central Railway has announced three special train services between Uttar Pradesh and Delhi to manage the expected surge in passenger traffic on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The special trains will operate between Subedarganj and Shakurbasti, covering several important stations on the route, including Fatehpur, Kanpur, Etawah, Tundla, and Aligarh.