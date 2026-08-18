Jagran Correspondent, New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to grant default bail to Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, an accused in the Red Fort car blast case. The court dismissed Jasir Bilal's appeal challenging the trial court's order, seeking default bail on the grounds that the investigating agency had failed to complete the investigation or file a charge sheet within the stipulated time limit.

Jasir is a resident of Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir and has been accused by the NIA of being actively involved in the conspiracy of the car bomb blast in the Red Fort area on November 10, 2025. ALSO READ: Delhi Red Fort Car Blast: NIA Files 7,500-Page First Chargesheet Against 10 Accused Earlier, the United Nations Security Council officially attributed the November 2025 blast near Delhi's iconic Red Fort, which claimed the lives of 11 people, to Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), according to its 38th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team.

The report, published on Monday, stated that AQIS had continued to evolve from a fragmented organisation into a regional terrorist entity, developing logistics and financial networks while operating through decentralised, small and scattered cells. ALSO READ: Delhi Blast: Terror Plot To Target Global Coffee Chains Uncovered; Red Fort Case Probe Reveals 4-Year-Old Conspiracy "Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS, not listed) continued to evolve from a fragmented group into a regional terrorist entity; it established logistics and financial networks, working in decentralised, small, scattered cells instead of large units. The attack in November 2025 on the Red Fort in Delhi was officially attributed to AQIS," the report read.

\It also expressed concern over attempts by the group to exploit Bangladesh to establish cells there. The assessment marks a significant development in the attribution of the Red Fort attack, which had earlier been linked by a UN Member State to Jaish-i-Mohammed (JiM).