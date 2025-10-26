The SIT probing the alleged loss of gold from the Sabarimala temple returned to Kerala on Sunday after completing evidence collection in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in the presence of prime accused Unnikrishnan Potty, police sources said.

As part of the evidence collection, Potty was taken to Ballari, Bengaluru, and Chennai, officials said. The team, along with Potty, returned to the Crime Branch office in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday evening.

On Friday, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) searched the jewellery shop owned by Govardhan, who reportedly funded the gold-plating work of the temple's sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) door frame, officially sponsored by Potty.

Subsequently, searches were conducted at Potty's residence in Srirampura, Bengaluru, and at the Smart Creation office in Chennai, where the electroplating of the gold-clad copper plates of the dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols was carried out in 2019.

Earlier, the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Ranni had granted the SIT custody of Potty until October 30.The articles seized during the search operation will be produced before the court soon, an official said.

Meanwhile, the court has issued a warrant directing the police to produce former Sabarimala administrative officer B Murari Babu on October 28. Babu was arrested by the SIT last week, and the warrant was issued after the SIT petitioned for his custody.