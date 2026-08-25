Food security in India has gained widespread attention in public discourse over the past few years. The role of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and the government has often been brought into question. The biggest concern has been raised about packaged foods and beverages, and the concealment of crucial information.

A fresh report reveals that a Fanta in Europe has three times less sugar content than the Fanta sold in India. The artificial dye is an added ingredient without a health warning.

In Europe, the presence of dye requires a prominent health warning, while in India a small print on the back of the can is enough. The Indian leniency suits the world's biggest companies.

The front-packaging warning has long been resisted by these big companies like Coca-Cola, Nestle and others.

The FSSAI in August said that it had abandoned a push for colourful warnings on the front as such labels do not account for how Indian cuisine has more intense flavours than Western food.

The food regulator instead proposed to display a black-and-white table of sugar, fat and salt content.

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The decision has come under scrutiny as the Supreme Court is hearing a petition against the decision. The plea has been filed by public health activists.

The rampant sale of sugary and fatty products puts 45 crore Indians at risk of getting overweight or obese by 2050, as per a study published in the Lancet journal.

The food regulator had planned to mandate more transparent and responsible packaging to push healthier eating habits, but it buckled after a tense meeting with industry executives in March.

News agency Reuters reported that the industry argued that such warning labels were confusing and ineffective. This is the first time that the details of the meetings are being reported.

The executives urged the regulator to focus on encouraging portion control. The report quoted Coca-Cola India executive Mili Bhattacharya telling the FSSAI that it is very simplistic to believe that a consumer who does not read ingredient lists will become informed by seeing the symbols and icons to improve their diets.