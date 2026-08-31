The Supreme Court on Monday refused to prohibit the Cockroach Janta Party's September 5 march from India Gate to Delhi Police Headquarters, saying it expects everybody to act and behave peacefully and lawfully. A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, while hearing a plea seeking prohibition on the protest march, asked the petitioner to submit the plea to the High Powered Enquiry Committee formed by it to examine allegations of police violence during the NEET protests.

Issuing notice in the matter, the bench said, "Let the matter be listed along with pending petitions. To be heard on September 10." Stating that maintaining law and order is the duty of the police. The bench noted, "They are expected to maintain law and order, and the enforcing agency has the responsibility to maintain law and order, saying what is illegal and what is permissible. We are expecting them to act within that framework. From both sides, we are expecting that they will respect, they will conduct themselves, and they will follow the law of the land."

ALSO READ: 'Ghajini Effect': Wangchuk Jabs Aamir Khan Over 'Didn't Know Him' Remark, Says CJP Founders 'No Saint' The CJP has called for a protest march in Delhi, over a month after the Jantar Mantar protests. The CJP has accused the Central government of failing to honour its promises made on July 25 as part of negotiations with the group to withdraw the 36-day agitation against examination irregularities.

Earlier, the Delhi Police said that it had received no request for a procession from India Gate to the Delhi Police Headquarters, despite the CJP announcing plans for one. The CJP has announced that the march would be led by families of students who died by suicide, following the cancellation of the NEET-UG over a paper leak. What did the plea say? The plea was filed by retired Delhi Police officer Rajendra Singh. He urged the top court to direct that no public call for large-scale mobilisation, march or organised demonstration in security-sensitive constitutional zones, including India Gate, Central Vista and adjoining areas, be acted upon unless the organisers obtain the requisite permissions.

ALSO READ: Delhi Police Yet To Receive Permission Request For CJP's Sep 5 Protest March: Report The plea also sought a direction that any proposed mobilisation in Lutyens' Delhi be regulated, deferred or suitably modified until the BRICS Summit scheduled for September 12-13 is concluded. Additionally, the petitioner also urged the top court to prohibit marches or procession proceed beyond the authorised limits except in accordance with lawful permissions and the regulatory framework governing the concerned area. (With PTI Inputs)