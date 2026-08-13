A moment of political banter between Rahul Gandhi and Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit, invoking Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, has sparked a backlash on social media with users categorising it as derogatory, politically unfit, unnecessary and even crass.

A little cheeky exchange between the two Congress leaders pushed Gandhi's fierce attack on the government to the back seat.

"I don't know where it came from; this idea got into their heads. I don't know who put it there or where it came from, the idea that foreign policy means hugging politicians," Gandhi said.

What triggered online backlash

Rahul Gandhi was speaking at the Rachnatmak Congress Organising National Convention in New Delhi on Thursday. He was targeting his political rival, Prime Minister Modi, on his government's approach to foreign policy.

ALSO READ: 'PM Modi Doesn't Sleep, So-Called Chanakya Disappeared': Rahul Gandhi Slams Govt After All-Out Oppn Show In Parliament

#WATCH | Delhi: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "I don't know where it came from; this idea got into their heads. I don't know who put it there or where it came from, the idea that foreign policy means hugging politicians. I was young. We went to America. Since… pic.twitter.com/5G3j1osvvT — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2026

To explain his point, Gandhi stretched his arms and tightly hugged Dikshit, telling the audience what foreign policy under Narendra Modi is meant.

His act sparked giggles in the hall, but after the embrace, Dikshit joined the joke, asking Gandhi whether he had hugged him thinking he was Meloni.