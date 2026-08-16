- SRK, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff received FDA notice.
- Notice for advertising Chewing Elaichi brand.
- Violation of FSSI Act 2006 rules cited.
Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff were issued a notice by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on on for advertising a Chewing Elaichi brand, which is in violation of the FSSI Act 2006 and its amended rules.
The action came long after the three actors had shot an advertisement together for Vimal, a pan masala company in, 2024.
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What Does The Notice Say?
The use of the expression "VIMAL Elaichi" in the advertisement appeared to create an association with the Vimal Pan Masala brand and could mislead consumers while indirectly promoting the prohibited product, the FDA said.
As per IANS, the notice said, “Upon examination of the said advertisement, it prima facie appears that the advertisement promotes the Vimal brand, which is mainly associated with Pan Masala, a product prohibited for manufacture, storage, transportation, distribution, and sale in the State of Maharashtra for a period of one year, with effect from the date specified in the Prohibition Order dated the 13th July, 2026, issued by the Commissioner of Food Safety, Maharashtra State, under Section 30(2)(a) of the FSS Act, 2006."
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The FDA has mentioned Section 24 of the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act, 2006, which clearly imposes a ban on misleading advertisements for food products. Section 53 has also been mentioned which states that those involved in such deceptive ads can face a penalty of up to Rs 10 lakh.
The show-cause notice was issued by Maharashtra's food safety chief Tukaram Mundhe on August 14. As per the notice, the celebrities were asked to not participate in such campaigns. Additionally, they were asked to take down the promotional content related to the ad from their social media accounts.
Recently, the Maharashtra FDA had suspended the food business licences of four Domino’s Pizza outlets, including three in Mumbai, following inspections that found violations of food safety and hygiene regulations.
The action cameafter the Maharashtra FDA suspended the licence of a Blinkit facility in Mumbai and seized 54 boxes of 'Kaju Katli' from a Reliance Retail outlet in Buldhana after inspections uncovered multiple food safety violations across the state.