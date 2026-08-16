Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff were issued a notice by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on on for advertising a Chewing Elaichi brand, which is in violation of the FSSI Act 2006 and its amended rules.

The action came long after the three actors had shot an advertisement together for Vimal, a pan masala company in, 2024.

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What Does The Notice Say?

The use of the expression "VIMAL Elaichi" in the advertisement appeared to create an association with the Vimal Pan Masala brand and could mislead consumers while indirectly promoting the prohibited product, the FDA said.

As per IANS, the notice said, “Upon examination of the said advertisement, it prima facie appears that the advertisement promotes the Vimal brand, which is mainly associated with Pan Masala, a product prohibited for manufacture, storage, transportation, distribution, and sale in the State of Maharashtra for a period of one year, with effect from the date specified in the Prohibition Order dated the 13th July, 2026, issued by the Commissioner of Food Safety, Maharashtra State, under Section 30(2)(a) of the FSS Act, 2006."