Jagran Correspondent, New Delhi | On 15 August 2026, when ‘Vande Mataram’ resonates from the ramparts of the Red Fort, it will be a historic moment, as for the first time in the history of Independence Day celebrations, the national song will be played at the Mughal monument. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoists the tricolour from the ramparts of the Red Fort during the Independence Day celebrations for the 13th consecutive year, the national song will be played.

But there's an episode in this story that perhaps few people don't know about. "Vande Mataram" was the opening song of the historic night when India's independence was declared. The date was August 14, 1947. The time was 11 pm. Anxiety pervaded at the Central Hall. India would be declared independent in just a few hours. The Central Hall of Parliament was glittered with lights, and members of the Constituent Assembly were taking their seats, awaiting that historic moment.

ALSO READ: Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 Registration: Check How To Upload Selfie And Download Certificate Here Frames that had held pictures of British viceroys until just a few days earlier now displayed the Indian tricolour. But preparations for the speech that was to take place shortly in this very hall had been underway behind the scenes for days.

Jawaharlal Nehru was deeply serious about that speech. He knew that the words he spoke at that moment of declaring independence would not be just for that night. They would be read, heard, and remembered for generations to come. Why Did Nehru Remove The Word 'Date' From His Speech? Nehru's secretary, MO Mathai, later recounted the fascinating story of the making of that speech in his book, "Reminiscences of Nehru's Age." Nehru had drafted the speech. When a typed copy reached Mathai, his attention was drawn to the opening line: "Date with Destiny."

Mathai felt the word was inappropriate for this historic occasion. He consulted Roget's International Thesaurus and then spoke to Nehru. ALSO READ: PM Modi Urges Indians To Hoist Tricolour In Every Home This Independence Day | Watch He argued that the word "date" had become so prevalent in American English that it associated a meeting with a woman or girl. For an occasion as solemn as the Declaration of Independence, this word could have unintended connotations. Mathai offered two options: "Rendezvous" or "Tryst."

Then, upon hearing the word "rendezvous," something else came to mind. Mathai told Nehru that US President Franklin D Roosevelt had used the word "rendezvous" in one of his famous wartime speeches. Nehru remained silent for a moment. Then, he crossed out the word "Date" from the typed draft and handwritten "Tryst" in its place.

ALSO READ: National Song In Odisha School: Govt Mandates 'Vande Mataram' Followed By 'Jana Gana Mana' In Schools And this is where the line "A Tryst with Destiny" was born. According to Mathai, the main draft, in Nehru's handwriting, was later handed over to the Nehru Museum and Library. The original manuscript still bears the mark of "Date" crossed out for "Tryst." But those sitting in the Central Hall at the time didn't know this little story behind the word.

Sucheta Kripalani Sang "Vande Mataram" On the night of August 14, a special session of the Constituent Assembly had begun. Sucheta Kripalani, who later became the country's first woman chief minister, gave voice to that night through song. The tune of "Vande Mataram" echoed through the Parliament House. Now, in 2026, for the first time, this song will be part of the main Independence Day celebrations.

Why Was The Independence Day Programme Started On 14th August? You might be wondering why the celebrations began on the night of August 14 instead of August 15. Many astrologers had predicted August 15 as an inauspicious day. Therefore, the Independence Day celebrations were decided to begin on the night of August 14.

However, on the night of August 14, before the ceremony began, something happened that shattered Jawaharlal Nehru. Nehru was sitting at the dinner table, accompanied by Indira Gandhi, Feroze Gandhi, and Padmaja Naidu. The telephone rang in the next room. Nehru picked up the phone. The trunk call line was so bad that Nehru asked the person on the phone to repeat what he had said. Nehru hung up, his face turning red. He told Indira that the call was from Lahore.

Lahore, the same place where his mother had spent her childhood and where Nehru himself had spent a part of his early years, was burning. As soon as the new administration took control of the city, the water supply to Hindu and Sikh neighbourhoods had been cut off. Women and innocent children who were forced to step out of their homes to quench their thirst were targeted by people lying in wait and were killed one by one.

How Will I Be Able To Address The Country, Asked Nehru Almost in a whisper, Nehru said with a broken heart, "How will I be able to address this nation tonight? How will I be able to express to the world that I am happy at the independence of the country...when I know that my Lahore, my beautiful Lahore, is burning in smoke and flames right now?"

After "Vande Mataram," President Dr Rajendra Prasad delivered his address, followed by a moment of silence in memory of those who sacrificed their lives in the freedom struggle. Around midnight, Nehru stood up. He faced a moment he dreaded, with Lahore on his mind. Now everyone's eyes in the Central Hall were on Nehru.

The clock was ticking toward midnight. The end of British rule was just minutes away. Nehru stood up and began speaking. At exactly 11:55 pm, Nehru delivered his speech in the Central Hall. He said in his speech, "Long years ago we made a tryst with destiny, and now the time comes when we shall redeem our pledge, not wholly or in full measure, but very substantially. At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom.”

However, after the speech, Nehru discussed this with his sister Vijayalakshmi. She said that night, he couldn't even think of the words of his speech. He just spoke whatever came to his lips, she added.