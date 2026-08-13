Sukhbir Singh Badal, former Punjab deputy chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief, was reportedly attacked near a gurudwara in Maharashtra's Nanded. As per the initial reports, Badal was attacked by an individual with sharp objects and sustained injuries to his hand. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, along with security personnel, who also got injured.

VIDEO | Maharashtra: Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal has been taken to a hospital after he was reportedly attacked inside a Gurudwara in Nanded. More details awaited.



(Source: Third Party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/RvZkrc0nNv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 13, 2026

The Maharashtra Police has allegedly detained a suspect, and a detailed probe has been launched into the matter. As per the reports, Badal was attacked at around 11.30 am while he was visiting the gurudwara. The attacker came near him and tried to stab him from behind; however, the officials immediately intervened.

Following the attack, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis sought information about the incident from the Nanded SP and ordered a detailed inquiry. While providing details, the Nanded DM reportedly stated that the suspect has been detained, adding that he is currently being questioned for further details.