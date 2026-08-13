- Sukhbir Singh Badal attacked near Nanded gurudwara, injured hand.
- SAD chief hospitalized; security personnel also sustained injuries.
- Suspect detained, police investigating; similar attack in 2024.
Sukhbir Singh Badal, former Punjab deputy chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief, was reportedly attacked near a gurudwara in Maharashtra's Nanded. As per the initial reports, Badal was attacked by an individual with sharp objects and sustained injuries to his hand. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, along with security personnel, who also got injured.
VIDEO | Maharashtra: Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal has been taken to a hospital after he was reportedly attacked inside a Gurudwara in Nanded. More details awaited.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 13, 2026
(Source: Third Party)
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/RvZkrc0nNv
The Maharashtra Police has allegedly detained a suspect, and a detailed probe has been launched into the matter. As per the reports, Badal was attacked at around 11.30 am while he was visiting the gurudwara. The attacker came near him and tried to stab him from behind; however, the officials immediately intervened.
Following the attack, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis sought information about the incident from the Nanded SP and ordered a detailed inquiry. While providing details, the Nanded DM reportedly stated that the suspect has been detained, adding that he is currently being questioned for further details.
Similar Attack In 2024
However, this is not the first time that the Shiromani chief was attacked as he was attacked in a similar manner near the Golden Temple back in 2024. Badal was attacked while he was performing the religious duties as punishment for the "mistakes" the SAD government had committed during their rule.
He was performing the religious duties in a wheelchair when an individual named Narayan Singh Chaura attempted to shoot him. However, the SAD leader narrowly escaped the attack, and security personnel on the scene quickly detained the attacker.
Questions On Security Arrangements
This is the second consecutive attack on him outside a religious site, sparking debate about his security arrangements. However, the full picture of the attack will only become clear after a detailed police investigation into the matter.
(Updates to follow)