Tamil Nadu News: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday withdrew its decision barring school and college students from joining the protest organized by outfits like the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and the left parties. Earlier on August 17, amid several students protest across the nation, the Department of Collegiate Education had directed the higher authorities to coordinate with the school administration and authorities.

The authority had directed the principals of government arts and science colleges to work with the education departments. Apart from this, they have also been asked to coordinate with the state police and district administration to ensure that the students do not participate in such demonstrations. The department has also asked the concerned authorities to submit details of the action taken in the matter.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Announces 365-Day Paid Maternity Leave For Third Child New Perks Announced For MLAs In a separate notice, the TVK government also announced several new perks for the MLAs, including monthly vehicle allowance and additional amount to hire an assistant. Chief Minister Vijay on Wednesday announced that the MLAs will be provided government vehicles to travel to their constituencies and track the development works.

Govt Vehicle Will Be Provided: CM Vijay As per the latest order, each MLA will receive monthly allowance of Rs 75,000 for car-related expanses and Rs 25,000 to hire an assistant. "In order to enable all Members of the Legislative Assembly to carry out their public service work without any hindrance, and to perform their constituency duties efficiently, a govt vehicle will be provided to all MLAs," the chief minister said. The decision was taken after a TVK complained that the legislators were not able to work properly due to the logistic issues.

ALSO READ: CM Vijay Faces Corruption Allegations As TVK Govt In Tamil Nadu Completes 100 Days; What's The Row Over Office Shift? Students Protest Acoss Country Following a massive protest at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar protest site, students staged a protest in Jharkhand against the alleged irregularities in the state-level examinations and hirings.