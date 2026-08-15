Chandigarh witnessed a tense standoff on Independence Day after Qaumi Insaaf Morcha protesters attempted to march towards the Governor’s House, demanding the release of Sikh prisoners who have remained in jail for prolonged periods despite completing their sentences. The protesters, who were expected to enter Chandigarh from YPS Chowk around 11.30 am, were stopped by a heavy police deployment. Authorities had put up multiple barricades to prevent the march from entering the city. ALSO READ: Gurugram: Attack Plot Foiled Ahead Of Independence Day; 3 Deepak Nandal Gang Aides Held With Pakistan-Made Guns The situation escalated when protesters allegedly pelted stones at security personnel and attempted to break through the barricades. Videos from the spot showed some protesters using sticks against the barricades. Police responded by deploying water cannons and firing tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

VIDEO: #WATCH | Chandigarh: Police use tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protesters belonging to the Quami Insaaf Morcha.



The Morcha is demanding the release of Sikh prisoners who have spent prolonged periods in jail. pic.twitter.com/TADwJHn8ED — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026 A heavy police presence remained deployed at the border to maintain law and order. Police officials also claimed that some young protesters were carrying weapons. The Morcha has been protesting at YPS Chowk since January 7, 2023. Its demand centres on the release of Sikh prisoners who, according to the protesters, have been incarcerated since the 1980s and 1990s despite completing their sentences. The group is also seeking 10 days of parole for one prisoner so he can meet his seriously ill, bedridden mother.

This current conflict with the police is not the first instance in which an altercation took place between the Morcha and the cops. During a protest march on February 8, 2023, a clash broke out between the protesting activists and cops at the Sector 52/53 dividing road, who were blocking the activists from entering Chandigarh. 33 policemen suffered injuries in the incident. In addition to these, 6 individuals have been booked in the case and close to 30 others have been marked as suspects.

Several other confrontations have also been reported during the Morcha's prolonged protest. However, Bapu Gurcharan Singh, father of Jagtar Singh Hawara, maintained that the demonstration was peaceful and that protesters were carrying black flags. “Peaceful protest is our fundamental right in a democracy. We have been sitting here peacefully for over three years, but the government has not been willing to give us justice. That is why, on Independence Day, we organised a peaceful march and protest carrying black flags.”

ALSO READ: 'Not Scared Now, Never Been': SAD Chief Sukhbir Badal's First Reaction After Nanded Gurudwara Attack “We have never broken barricades. We are ready to cooperate with the police, but unnecessary barricading is creating tension and forcing us into a situation we do not want. Our main demand is the release of detained Sikhs. At present, we are also demanding 10 days of parole for one of them so that he can meet his mother, who has been seriously ill and bedridden for a long time,” ANI quoted Singh.

He alleged that excessive barricading by authorities was contributing to the tension and said the protesters were prepared to cooperate with the police. The standoff unfolded amid heightened security arrangements in Chandigarh for Independence Day, with authorities determined to prevent the protesters from reaching the Governor’s residence. (With agency inputs)