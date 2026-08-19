RJD March: The Bihar Police on Wednesday detained RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and used water cannon and mild force to disperse the crowd during the march towards the Rajbhavan over the unemployment and other issues faced by the students. The leader of opposition in the Bihar assembly also slammed the state government for an alleged use of excessive force against the protesting students earlier in July.

Tejashwi Yadav Slams Govt Upon his detention, Tejashwi claimed that he, along with the other senior leaders were stopped by the police despite marching towards the Rajbhavan peacefully. "The government is afraid. We were carrying out a peaceful march with the Tricolour on the issue of the students," Yadav was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Bihar | RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and other protestors carrying out foot march towards Lok Bhavan in Patna, detained by the police



He says, "The government is afraid. We were carrying out a peaceful march with the Tricolour on the issue of the students... https://t.co/A2yWlaPeWE pic.twitter.com/xWrP1spBWa — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2026 Misa Bharti Questions Use Of Force Apart from this, RJD MP Misa Bharti slammed the government over the use of AK-47 against the protesters, further demanding a solid action. "We have heard that the Bihar government in the Supreme Court has admitted that the AK-47 was used (against students). The Bihar govt should have been asked by the court who permitted the use of AK-47 in a protest. If the DM gave permission, he should be suspended," Bharti was quoted as saying by ANI. ALSO READ: Jitan Ram Manjhi's 'Last Night's Hangover' Jibe At Tejashwi After He Mistakenly Pays Him Tribute Instead Of Dashrath Manjhi

"This Bihar govt is killing the future of students of Bihar," the RJD MP added. Earlier, former Chief Minister of Bihar and RJD veteran Lalu Yadav had also urged the party workers and students to participate in the march.