TISS Convocation: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) in Mumbai, after abruptly cancelling its convocation amid fears of backlash, has announced a new date for the event with a new chief guest. The 86th convocation of the prestigious institute was originally scheduled for August 2, with Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant as the chief guest. However, it has now announced that the event will now take place on August 22, adding that Dr CS Paramesh, Director of Tata Memorial Hospital, will attend the event as chief guest.

Event Was Postponed Earlier, the ceremony was postponed just two days before the event, with the institute giving no specific reason for the decision. While the TISS did not provide any exact reason behind the cancellation on July 31, the reports claimed that the authority feared protests by some students against the Chief Justice. As per the institute officials and student representatives, the decision to postpone the event was taken due to campus security concerns.

The reports suggested that the institute had received information about possible student protests targeting the distinguished guests. A section of students had reportedly objected to the participation of the chief justice as the chief guest in the ceremony. However, the students also expressed displeasure over the sudden cancellation of the event at the last moment.

ALSO READ: Mumbai: TISS Postpones Convocation Amid Fears Of Protest By Students; CJI Surya Kant Was To Be The Chief Guest NALSAR Students Protest Apart from this, approximately 450 students of Hyderabad's NALSAR University of Law protested shortly after the postponement of the TISS convocation. These students also objected to CJI Surya Kant being invited as the chief guest at their convocation.

CJI Surya Kant was earlier criticized for his alleged remarks on the people filing multiple pleas on the social issues; however, he later clarified that his remarks were misinterpreted. His remarks led to formation of a social media campaign named the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which further led to a massive protest across the nation.