The Enforcement Directorate stated that Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress transferred a sum of Rs 160 crore to a Kolkata-based company, Carewell Aviation India Private Limited. Using this money, the company purchased an Embraer jet and an Agusta VIP helicopter, which were later leased to the TMC, Jagran.com reported.

The company allegedly routed Rs 82.96 crore to another newly incorporated entity between 2023 and 2026, the officials said, adding that Rs 112 crore was used to purchase an Embraer Legacy 600 business jet and an AgustaWestland 109SP helicopter. The transactions are part of the ED's money-laundering investigation into the alleged routing of funds through entities linked to the TMC. Reports say that the aviation company did not have its own funds to purchase the jets and helicopters.

The aviation company then transferred the money to its offshore entity, Carewell Flyjet IFSC Pvt Ltd (registered in GIFT City, Gujarat), from where the aircraft were purchased. ALSO READ: ED Conducts Raids Across Bengal, Targets Chit Fund And Crypto Investment Scam Networks TMC Spent Rs 149 Crore Additionally, investigators are looking into a separate fund transfer of approximately Rs 16 crore involving the Cayman Islands. For the 72-month lease of the jet and 56-month lease of the helicopter, the TMC was expected to pay Rs 186.9 crore (excluding GST).

Despite not utilising the minimum guaranteed flying hours, the party spent Rs 149 crore on hiring aircraft and helicopters from other companies between 2021 and 2026. Investigators describe the transaction as a planned and contrived business arrangement, noting that both aircraft were purchased using funds received from the TMC and subsequently rented back to the party.

ALSO READ: Kolkata School Girls' Towel Dance Triggers Online Criticism; Human Rights Body Directs Inquiry, Issues Notice Carewell Aviation was incorporated on September 14, 2021. Its directors are Pawan Jaju and Ramesh Jaju. The company purchased an Embraer Legacy 600 jet on June 6, 2023, and an Agusta 109 Grand helicopter on April 17, 2025.