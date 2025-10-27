Actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief Vijay on Monday met the families of the Karur stampede victims at a private hotel in Mamallapuram, exactly a month after the tragedy that claimed 41 lives. Over 200 people attended, including 37 affected families and some injured in the incident, with four to five members from each family present. Vijay is reportedly consoling each family individually. The meeting is being held behind closed doors, with access restricted to TVK functionaries only.

According to the News18, TVK said arranging a suitable venue in Karur for Vijay's meeting as a "Herculean task." TVK said, "We approached multiple venues in Karur, but none were feasible. The location suggested by Karur police lacked safety measures, had no compound wall, and resembled a godown. Managing a large crowd there would have been extremely difficult, so we had to decline it."

#WATCH | Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu | Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) party President and Actor Vijay to meet the family members of those who died in the Karur stampede on 27 September. Visuals from outside the venue. pic.twitter.com/TPeISP9Ebn — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2025 TVK Transferred Rs 20 Lakh On Diwali To Victims Family The party added that, except for one family, all others agreed to travel to a different location to meet Vijay after the venue issues. While TVK has faced criticism for the delay in Vijay’s visit to Karur, party members said repeated last-minute cancellations of permissions left them with no choice but to shift the meeting elsewhere. Ahead of Diwali, TVK had transferred Rs 20 lakh in relief assistance to the families of the victims of the tragic stampede during the party’s welfare rally in Karur. Karur Stampede The Karur stampede on September 27, during a political rally addressed by actor-politician Vijay, claimed 41 lives and injured over 50 others. Among the victims was two-year-old Dhutu Vishnu, who had attended with relatives. The tragedy occurred when a crowd far exceeding the venue’s capacity surged forward as Vijay began speaking, breaking barricades and triggering widespread panic.

Authorities later reported that tens of thousands of supporters had gathered, surpassing the 10,000-person limit approved by the police. Vijay's six-hour delayed arrival heightened crowd restlessness, and as he finally addressed the gathering, the overwhelming surge toward the stage resulted in one of the deadliest incidents in the region in recent memory.