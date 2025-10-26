Karur Stampede: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader and former actor, Vijay, is set to meet the families of those who lost their lives in Monday morning’s stampede at a private hotel in Mamallapuram, Karur. Families from Karur and a few other districts will be brought to the venue by special buses arranged by the TVK.

"The meeting would start around 7:30 am and, as of now, it's going to be a private affair and media access is unlikely. Vijay will be individually meeting each of the families," said a member of the party's communications, quoted NDTV. The program will be held indoors, according to police officials who are stationed for the event.

The event was earlier scheduled to take place in Karur, where the TVK leader would have visited the victims. However, logistical issues led to the change in venue at the last moment. TVK had transferred Rs 20 lakh as relief assistance ahead of Diwali to the families of those who died at the stampede.

A total of 41 people, including women and children, lost their lives in a tragic stampede on September 27. The Supreme Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the probe, on October 13, placing it under the supervision of a retired judge. This decision overturns the earlier Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiry ordered by the Madras High Court.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, TVK chief Vijay suspended his district-wise weekend campaign across Tamil Nadu in the run-up to the 2026 Assembly elections. State authorities and the police have pinned the blame entirely on the TVK. According to the authorities, the crowd’s growing impatience stemmed from leader Vijay's seven-hour delay. They further claimed that the TVK flouted police orders to halt 50 meters before the venue to mitigate the crowd surge.

The TVK has rejected all allegations, countering that the police were responsible for poor crowd management. Furthermore, the party suggested the tragedy might be part of a conspiracy orchestrated by the ruling DMK, a claim which it dismissed immediately. The tragedy's fallout is already impacting state politics. Opposition parties, including the AIADMK and the BJP, are reportedly attempting to recruit Vijay's TVK as an ally to form a united front against the DMK in the upcoming state elections.