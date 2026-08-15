Jagran Correspondent, Lucknow: The rivers of Uttar Pradesh have witnessed a significant surge in the water levels in the past few days, leading to concerns for the administration. As per the reports, the overflowing rivers have already flooded some villages and have caused significant damage to the infrastructure. Apart from this, the waterlogging in the lower regions is also likely to cause remarkable damage to the crops.

As per the reports, the surge in water level has begun affecting life in several districts, including Sant Kabir Nagar, Kushinagar, Varanasi, Ballia, Unnao, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Lucknow Division, and Agra. The officials stated that the administration teams have been monitoring the affected areas, adding that the relief and rescue preparations have been intensified.

Kushinagar - The rising water level in the Narayani River has caused panic among the people residing in the nearby villages - The discharge of the river on Friday morning was 84500 cusecs, which later increased to 98200 cusecs. ALSO READ: Uttarakhand Weather: Heavy Rain Batters Dehradun, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar; 105 Roads Closed Sant Kabir Nagar - The constant fluctuations in the water level of the Saryu River have disrupted the livelihood of the residents of Manjha Village. The water level of the river increased by 35 cm in the last 48 hours and reached 78.80 meters on Friday evening.

Kanpur - The residents of Kanpur have been facing disruptions due to a cloudburst in Chamoli, continuous rainfall, and a surge in water levels in the canals. The water level of the Ganga River has rapidly increased, flooding the Katra region.

Unnao - The water level of the Ganga River in Unnao has increased by nine centimeters, causing panic among residents living in neighborhoods along the river. According to the data of the Central Water Commission, the water level of Ganga was recorded at 112,200 meters above sea level on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Arunachal Floods: Five Army Personnel Missing; Four Dead In Landslide Amid Heavy Rain | Rescue Op Underway The residents of these districts have been advised to follow the guidelines and take necessary steps to avoid any inconveniences. In its advisory, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that several districts of Uttar Pradesh are set to witness rainfall at least till August 18.