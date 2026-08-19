The scheme covers several serious medical conditions, including cancer, heart disease, organ transplants and other major surgical procedures. It is particularly relevant for eligible construction workers who cannot avail themselves of benefits under the Ayushman Bharat scheme or other applicable government health programmes.

The Uttar Pradesh Gambhir Bimari Sahayata Yojana is aimed at providing financial support to eligible registered construction workers and their families when they require treatment for major or life-threatening diseases.

People in Uttar Pradesh who do not have an Ayushman Card may still be eligible for financial assistance for the treatment of serious illnesses under a state government welfare scheme.

Meanwhile, the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) is one of the Government of India's flagship healthcare schemes. Under it, eligible families can receive cashless hospitalisation coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per year at empanelled government and private hospitals.

The Uttar Pradesh Gambhir Bimari Sahayata Yojana, also known as the Uttar Pradesh Serious Illness Assistance Scheme, is a government welfare scheme that provides financial assistance for the treatment of serious illnesses.

The scheme is primarily intended for construction workers registered with the Uttar Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

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Who Can Get the Benefit?

Financial assistance can be provided when a registered construction worker or an eligible member of their family requires treatment for a serious illness.

Eligible family members may include:

- The registered construction worker

- Dependent parents

- Husband or wife

- Daughter

- Son below 21 years of age

The applicant must meet the conditions prescribed under the scheme and must be registered with the Labour Department.

Which Diseases and Treatments Are Covered?

The scheme provides assistance for a range of serious diseases and medical procedures.

These include:

- Heart surgery

- Kidney transplant

- Liver transplant

- Brain surgery

- Knee replacement

- Cancer treatment

- HIV/AIDS treatment

- Eye surgery

- Surgery for kidney or gallbladder stones

- Appendix surgery

- Hydrocele surgery

- Breast cancer surgery

- Cervical cancer surgery

In addition, the scheme covers diseases and treatments included under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and the Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana, subject to the applicable rules.

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Where Can Beneficiaries Receive Treatment?

Eligible beneficiaries can receive treatment at specified government and empanelled hospitals.

These include:

Government hospitals

Autonomous hospitals under the Government of India or Uttar Pradesh government

Hospitals enrolled under Ayushman Bharat by the National Health Authority

Hospitals listed by SACHIS (State Agency for Comprehensive Health Insurance and Integrated Services)

This allows eligible beneficiaries to access treatment at approved healthcare facilities without having to depend solely on their ability to pay for expensive medical procedures.

How Much Financial Assistance Is Available?

Financial assistance is provided according to the provisions of the scheme and the nature and estimated cost of treatment.

When treatment is undertaken at an eligible government, autonomous or SACHIS-empanelled hospital, assistance may be provided up to the benefit amount available under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

For medical or surgical treatment, the hospital can prepare an estimated treatment cost. Based on this estimate, advance financial assistance may also be provided to the hospital.

The assistance is subject to approval and the applicable scheme guidelines.

How to Apply for the Scheme?

Eligible applicants can submit their application through the concerned government authorities.

Applications can be submitted at:

The nearest Labour Office

The Tehsildar's office of the concerned tehsil

The Block Development Officer (BDO) office of the concerned development block

Applicants need to fill out the prescribed application form and attach the required supporting documents.

Documents Required

Applicants may be required to submit the following documents:

-Copy of the construction worker registration card

-Aadhaar Card

-Copy of the bank passbook showing the account number, branch name and IFSC code

-Medical details related to the illness

-Doctor's certificate in the prescribed format

-Original medicine bills

-Certificate confirming that the daughter is unmarried or below 21 years of age, wherever applicable