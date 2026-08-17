A woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur has alleged that her husband assaulted her during their honeymoon in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands after she got her period. Following her complaint, police have registered an FIR against her husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law.

According to officials, the case was registered at Ramgarhtal police station on August 15 after the woman approached police with allegations of physical and mental harassment.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that her husband, Nikhil Mishra, a resident of Delhi, became angry after she started menstruating during their honeymoon trip.

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She claimed that after suffering severe abdominal pain and heavy bleeding, her husband questioned why she had not informed him about her periods earlier. She alleged that he slapped, kicked and punched her and also attempted to strangle her.

The woman further claimed that hotel staff intervened after hearing her screams and stopped the alleged assault.

The woman said she married Mishra on May 30, 2023, at a marriage lawn in Delhi. Around a month after the wedding, the couple travelled to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on July 4 for their honeymoon.

According to her complaint, the alleged assault took place during this trip after she got her period.

She alleged that after the incident, her husband contacted her father and asked him to come to Delhi and take her back, saying he did not want to continue living with her.

Allegations Of Dowry Harassment After Marriage

The woman also accused her in-laws of harassment over dowry.

She alleged that before the marriage, her in-laws had demanded that items given by her family should be branded. She claimed that her father gave around Rs 20 lakh in cash, a car and other articles worth around Rs 40 lakh.