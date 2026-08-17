- Woman alleges husband assaulted her over periods during honeymoon.
- FIR registered against husband, mother-in-law, and sister-in-law.
- Accused of dowry harassment and being thrown out of home.
A woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur has alleged that her husband assaulted her during their honeymoon in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands after she got her period. Following her complaint, police have registered an FIR against her husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law.
According to officials, the case was registered at Ramgarhtal police station on August 15 after the woman approached police with allegations of physical and mental harassment.
In her complaint, the woman alleged that her husband, Nikhil Mishra, a resident of Delhi, became angry after she started menstruating during their honeymoon trip.
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She claimed that after suffering severe abdominal pain and heavy bleeding, her husband questioned why she had not informed him about her periods earlier. She alleged that he slapped, kicked and punched her and also attempted to strangle her.
The woman further claimed that hotel staff intervened after hearing her screams and stopped the alleged assault.
The woman said she married Mishra on May 30, 2023, at a marriage lawn in Delhi. Around a month after the wedding, the couple travelled to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on July 4 for their honeymoon.
According to her complaint, the alleged assault took place during this trip after she got her period.
She alleged that after the incident, her husband contacted her father and asked him to come to Delhi and take her back, saying he did not want to continue living with her.
Allegations Of Dowry Harassment After Marriage
The woman also accused her in-laws of harassment over dowry.
She alleged that before the marriage, her in-laws had demanded that items given by her family should be branded. She claimed that her father gave around Rs 20 lakh in cash, a car and other articles worth around Rs 40 lakh.
She said that after moving to her matrimonial home in Delhi on June 2, 2023, her in-laws allegedly taunted and humiliated her over the dowry articles.
The complainant alleged that after returning from the honeymoon, she informed her mother-in-law and sister-in-law about the alleged assault, but they allegedly supported her husband and subjected her to further mental harassment.
She claimed that she was sent back to her parents house from her marital home on July 14, 2023, around 45 days after the marriage. The woman also alleged that her dowry articles were not returned and that her husband continued sending threatening messages.
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Police Begin Probe
Ramgarhtal SHO Shyama Nand Rai said an FIR has been registered against Nikhil Mishra, his mother Sanju Mishra and sister Neha Pandey based on the woman’s complaint.
The officials said that further action will be taken based on evidence collected during the probe.
The woman also alleged that she had earlier approached police several times, but the FIR was registered only after intervention from Gorakhpur SSP Dr Kaustubh.
(With Inputs from PTI)