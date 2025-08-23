Chamoli Cloudburst: The continuous rainfall in Uttarakhand has led to cloudburst in Chamoli's Tharali, leading to panic among the locals. One person is reportedly missing after the incident and a 20-year-old girl is feared to be buried under the debris. The officials stated that the locals were forced to leave their homes after the cloudburst, adding that the rescue operation is underway. While providing details, the officials stated several houses, including the SDM residence, have got severely damaged due to the cloudburst.

"There is a possibility of a lot of damage due to the cloud burst in Tharali tehsil of Chamoli last night. A lot of debris has come due to the cloudburst, due to which many houses, including the SDM residence, have been completely damaged," Chamoli DM Sandeep Tiwari was quoted as saying by ANI.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: There is a possibility of a lot of damage due to the cloud burst in Tharali tehsil of Chamoli last night. A lot of debris has come due to the cloudburst, due to which many houses, including the SDM residence, have been completely damaged: Chamoli DM, Sandeep… pic.twitter.com/3kGNYRSMdG — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2025

Apart from this, Chamoli ADM Vivek Prakash stated that the road has been blocked, leading to inconveniences to the commuters.

"There has been a lot of damage due to the flash floods. A 20-year-old woman named Kavita has been buried, and a man named Joshi is missing. NDRF and SDRF teams moved to the spot last night. The road has been blocked due to the floods and people are facing a lot of problems. The administration is engaged in relief work. Apart from this, we have set up relief camps. The District Magistrate has left early in the morning and has reached the spot, and relief work is going on there," Prakash was quoted as saying by ANI.

(Updates to follow)