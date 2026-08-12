Lucknow: Uzbekistan national Lola Kayumova, who had been absconding for a year has been arrested by a joint team of the Lucknow Police and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) from the Gomti Nagar area. She is accused of running an international sex trafficking syndicate in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Uzbekistan Woman Arrested In Sex Trafficking Case According to Jagran.com report, Lola was arrested on Tuesday evening near Max Hospital. She had been on the run for a year in connection with a sex racket case in Lucknow. To evade the police, she had altered her appearance through plastic surgery. Lola has now been handed over to the Sushant Golf City Police.

An international sex trafficking syndicate, involving the illegal accommodation of foreign women in Lucknow, first came to light in June 2025. Following the arrest of several foreign women, Lola’s name surfaced for her potential involvement. She subsequently resorted to plastic surgery to alter her facial features to evade law enforcement.

ALSO READ: Bhopal Sisters Arrested In Sex And Conversion Racket Case; Lured Poor Young Girls With Jobs, Rich Lifestyle Employed Women At Massage Parlour Lola had employed Nilofar and Holida, two women from Uzbekistan, who were residing in India without passports or visas at her massage parlor and managed their bookings from there. On the night of June 19, a joint team from the police and the FRRO raided a flat at Omaxe R-1 in Sushant Golf City and apprehended the two Uzbek women. During questioning, the women identified themselves as Holida and Nilofar. Lola had fled upon learning of the police's arrival and was absconding since then.

Lola used to illegally bring women from Nepal and Uzbekistan and force them into prostitution after subjecting them to plastic surgery. With the help of a doctor in Lucknow, she would alter the women's appearances through plastic surgery and force them into the sex trade while housing them in apartments located in posh areas.

Underwent 7 Plastic Surgeries Lola reportedly sought the help of Dr. Vivek Gupta from Minerva Clinic in Ahimamau to look younger. She underwent plastic surgery a total of seven times, covering areas such as her face, lips, underarms, and private parts. The doctor faces serious allegations of performing surgeries for a hefty fee without verifying passports or visas. A resident of Omaxe also faces allegations of providing her with a haven under false pretenses.

Police are intensively questioning Lola to get details about other accomplices and key figures within the network. Meanwhile, the investigation has revealed that a lookout notice has also been issued against Lola in Uzbekistan. She had secretly married in Lucknow and was residing there illegally. She is believed to have connections with gangs in Nepal and Uzbekistan, and agencies are now investigating the entire network.

It has also come to light that Lola had obtained an Aadhaar card and a driving license using a fake marriage certificate. The man she listed as her husband on the certificate was a client of hers. ALSO READ: Posing As Techie, Woman IPS Attends Night Parties To Unearth Trafficking, Prostitution Racket In Hyderabad Pub