Following Bihar, the first phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists across the country is expected to commence on Tuesday. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to hold a press conference on Monday, October 27, 2025, to formally announce the pan-India SIR, officials confirmed.

According to Jagran.com, senior ECI officials said that the revision work will initially begin in states scheduled to hold assembly elections in 2026. While full details are awaited, the Commission is likely to announce that 10 to 15 states will be covered in the first phase of SIR. This may include Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry states heading to the polls next year.

The ECI reviewed preparedness across all states and union territories during a two-day conference of Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs), which concluded in New Delhi on Thursday, October 23, 2025. In an official statement, the Commission said it had assessed the progress made in mapping the current electorate with data from the previous SIR in each region. CEOs have already uploaded updated voter lists to their respective state websites since the last revision cycle.

It's important to note that the Commission will not carry out the SIR in states where local body elections are ongoing or imminent, as election machinery in those areas is currently engaged. In Bihar, the SIR process has already been completed. The final electoral roll, published on September 30, includes approximately 74.2 million voters. Assembly elections in the state will be conducted in two phases on November 6 and 11 with counting scheduled for November 14.