State Bureau, Lucknow: A major Waqf Board irregularity has been alleged by former minister Mohsin Raza in Uttar Pradesh. Raza claimed that 73,000 properties in the state have disappeared from the records of Waqf Boards.

The former minister and BJP leader met with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and submitted a memorandum demanding the formation of an SIT (Special Investigation Team) to locate them.

In his memorandum, Raza stated that over 2,00,000 properties were registered with the Shia and Sunni Waqf Boards in the state, of which 73,000 have disappeared from the records.

The Chief Minister has promised an investigation, as many properties have been encroached upon by individuals.

On Wednesday, Raza met the Chief Minister at his residence on Kalidas Marg and complained about corruption and irregularities in the Waqf Boards.

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He said that currently only 1,27,000 registered Waqfs are documented, compared to 2,00,000 previously.

Raza has accused the earlier Samajwadi Party and BSP governments of failing to audit the Waqf Boards and allowing builders and the mafia to seize the properties. The former minister stated that Waqf properties are being used commercially in several districts, including Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Meerut, Saharanpur, Ayodhya, Bareilly, Noida, Agra, Prayagraj, Aligarh, Varanasi, Amroha, Bijnor, and Azamgarh.