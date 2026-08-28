The devastating floods in Nepal have raised concerns over the vulnerability of other Himalayan regions, including Jammu and Kashmir, where increasing extreme weather events and unchecked human intervention are putting additional pressure on the fragile ecosystem. Appealing to the public after Friday prayers, Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr Maulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq at the historic Jama Masjid Srinagar extended his sympathy towards the victims of floods in Nepal and described them as a lesson for Kashmir. “We express our heartfelt solidarity with the people of Nepal at this difficult time, and pray for those who have lost their lives, for the safety and early recovery of the many people who remain missing, and for strength and relief for all those affected,” Mirwaiz said.

ALSO READ: Nepal Floods: Trishuli River Rose 30 Feet In 30 Minutes, Monitoring Stations Swept Away; How Locals Raised Alarm Jammu and Kashmir falls within the same precarious Himalayas and is experiencing extreme rain, flash floods, cloud bursts and landslides. Even though climate change plays a significant role, the question of whether development activities were also escalating risk raised concerns.

“We are already seeing more intense rainfall, cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides. Climate change is undoubtedly a major factor, but we must also ask whether our own pattern of development is making the situation more dangerous,” Mirwaiz said. Unchecked Development Raises Environmental Concerns Kashmir’s mountains, lakes and rivers attract tourists and travellers while supporting the livelihoods of a large section of the population. However, increasing commercial activity and infrastructure development are putting pressure on the region’s natural landscape.

“But the manner in which we are recklessly exploiting this ecology for commerce and in the name of development is very worrying,” Mirwaiz said. Mountains are being cut and blasted for roads, trees are being felled, hotels and buildings are coming up in ecologically sensitive areas, while natural drainage channels are being disturbed. “If this continues without proper scientific and environmental safeguards, we are creating conditions for far greater disasters in the future,” he said. Wetlands, Flood Channels Under Pressure The continued encroachment of wetlands, lakes and flood channels has also emerged as a concern, particularly because these natural systems play an important role in managing excess water during heavy rainfall. “I appeal to people not to occupy or build upon these areas. Wetlands are not unused land; they are natural buffers that absorb excess water and protect human settlements,” Mirwaiz said. Dal Lake Highlights Impact Of Neglect The condition of Dal Lake, one of Kashmir’s most prominent natural water bodies, was also cited as an example of the consequences of prolonged environmental degradation. “We have only to look at the condition of our own Dal Lake to understand how prolonged encroachment, construction and environmental neglect can damage a precious natural system. It is shrinking day by day while we look the other way as if it’s no concern of ours,” Mirwaiz said.

ALSO READ: Five Months Ago, Experts Warned Of Massive Glacier Melting In Himalayas; Now Flash Floods Ravage Nepal | Full Story Nepal Floods Offer A Warning For Kashmir The Nepal floods have highlighted the wider risks facing communities across the Himalayan belt, where fragile terrain, extreme rainfall and environmental degradation can combine to make disasters more destructive. “The tragedy in Nepal must be seen as a warning close to home. We too live in the Himalayas. If we continue to disturb the natural balance of our mountains, forests, wetlands and waterways, the consequences may one day be irreversible,” he said.

“Protecting our environment today is not merely about conservation. It is about protecting lives, homes and the future of our children,” Mirwaiz added.