Weather Alert: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain in North India for the next few days. As per the weather body, heavy rain is likely in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, West Bengal and Sikkim between August 24 and 25. Northern states including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh are also expected to receive heavy rain during this period. On Friday, the Delhi-NCR region will witness a generally cloudy sky accompanied by very light to light rain or thundershowers.

In western India, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours. Similar conditions are expected over coastal and northern interior Karnataka on Tuesday, while Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are expected to receive very heavy rainfall in the coming days.

Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh To See Rain Activity

In the Northeast, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to receive heavy rainfall, especially between August 20 and 24.

Mumbai On Yellow Alert

IMD has issued a yellow alert in Mumbai for Friday after heavy rain in the past few days led to waterlogging, traffic and disruptions in air and rail traffic. The yellow alert for Mumbai comes after several days of severe red and orange alerts. Overall, the city is expected to get some relief after six consecutive days of heavy rain.