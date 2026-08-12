Jagran Correspondent, Greater Noida: A golden opportunity to build a home near Noida Airport is approaching. The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) is planning to launch a residential plot scheme near Noida Airport during the festive season. Schemes May Be Approved In Board Meeting Of YEIDA The board meeting of YEIDA is expected on August 17. On the instructions of CEO Rakesh Kumar Singh, departments have begun preparing the agenda for the board meeting. The meeting is expected to include proposals related to farmers, as well as board approval for plot plans for different categories.

ALSO READ: YEIDA To Soon Allot 7% Abadi Plots To Over 5,000 Farmers; Check List Of Villages Proposals for seven per cent residential plots for farmers can be presented to the board for approval. The authority is under pressure from farmers' organisations regarding the development of residential plots. The delay in allotting plots is also impacting the Yamuna Authority's development projects.

YEIDA Plots: When Will Scheme Be Launched? Proposals for new plot schemes may also be presented for approval at the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority's board meeting. The authority is preparing to launch two residential plot schemes during Navratri. YEIDA Plot Scheme 2026: What Will The Size Of Plots Be? One scheme will cover 40 square metre plots. The second will include plots ranging from 162 square metre to 300 square metre. After the board's approval, the process of numbering the plots, RERA registration will be completed.

ALSO READ: YEIDA Draw Result 2026 Announced: Know How To Check Allotment Status For Residential Plots Scheme | Full Details Additionally, proposals for institutional and industrial plot schemes, including the university, may also be presented at the board meeting. International services will commence from the airport in the coming days. In light of this, proposals regarding connectivity and other projects are likely to be included.