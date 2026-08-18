World's Ugliest Dog 2026: A pug named Jinny Lu just made history by winning the title of 2026 World's Ugliest Dog at the 50th Annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest, which was produced by the Sonoma-Marin Agricultural Association. Often the contest is criticised for mockery and shaming. However, this isn't just a fun dog show. It's a contest with real meaning that celebrates inner beauty, individuality and pet adoption.

Jinny Lu is a 6-year-old pug from Ukiah, California. It won the top title on August 14, 2026, at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa. This was the contest's 50th anniversary year.

The contest is the perfect example of how ‘different’ can still be beautiful. Let's take a look back at five unforgettable winners from past years.

Its win didn't come easy. This was her fourth time entering the contest, and she had finished second place the year before. Fourth time's the charm, it seems. Jinny Lu was rescued from the dog meat trade in the mountains of South Korea. Two California rescue groups, Pug Rescue of Korea and Pug Hotel, Senior Pug Sanctuary, worked together to save her. The dog found its forever home four years ago with owner Michelle Grady.

For the win, Michelle Grady received $5,000 in prize money, sponsored by MUG Root Beer. The contest had nine dogs this year. Second place went to Pinky, a Chihuahua-Pomeranian mix, who won $3,000. Third place went to Otto, a Chihuahua mix, who took home $2,000. 5 Iconic World's Ugliest Dog Winners From the Past Jinny Lu now joins a long list of lovable, unusual-looking champions. Here are five winners who left a mark on contest history.

Year Winner Breed 2019 Scamp the Tramp mixed-breed 2022 Mr. Happy Face Chinese Crested 2023 Scooter Chinese Crested dog 2024 Wild Thang Pekingese 2025 Petunia Hairless Bulldog mix Source: Sonoma-Marin Agricultural Association World's Ugliest Dog Winner List From Previous Years: 1. Petunia In 2025, Petunia won the title of Ugliest Dog In The World. This Hairless Bulldog mix was just two years old. It was rescued and given medical care before being adopted, and is known as a gentle soul who loves other animals and people. It won the prize amount of $5,000.

2. Wild Thang In 2024, Wild Thang bagged the title of World’s Ugliest Dog. The Pekingese dog was just 8 years old at the time of the award and also survived distemper as a puppy. Now raises awareness about pet vaccinations. It won the prize amount of $5,000. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wild Thang (@wildthangofficial)

3. Scooter In 2023, a Chinese Crested dog named Scooter took the title of Ugliest Dog In The World home. It was born with deformed back legs and became an instant internet favourite with its innocent face. This Chinese Crested dog claimed the prize money of $1,500, along with a trophy. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scooter and Josie (@cutestuglydogs)

4. Mr Happy Face Mr Happy Face was a 17-year-old hairless dog who won the title of World’s Ugliest Dog in 2022. It was a time when the Ugliest Dog contest made a comeback after a two-year COVID-19 pandemic break. This dog was adopted from a shelter after being rescued from bad conditions. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mr. Happy Face (@mrhappyface_wud)

5. Scamp the Tram Scamp the Tram is a mixed-breed dog who won the World’s Ugliest Dog contest in 2019. This adorably ugly dog was known for its signature untamable, wild grey hair at the time of the competition. It won the $1,500 prize. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mikah D. Sargent (@mikahsargent)

ALSO READ: Who Is The World's Shortest Living Dog? Know His Breed, Size And More Takeaway: Lastly, it's easy to laugh at these dogs' quirky looks. But there's something deeper going on here. Almost every winner has a rescue story. Many were found in bad conditions. Many were unwanted because of how they looked. This contest gives them a stage instead.