Korean Glass Skin: Korean skincare has become a global beauty trend and for all the right reasons. There are hardly any women who have not admired the flawless, dewy complexions of K-drama stars or K-pop idols. They are loved for their so-called ‘glass skin.’ This popular skincare trend refers to skin that looks crystal-clear, poreless and radiant, just like glass. Although it might seem like an unattainable dream, achieving glass skin is possible with the right practices. Following a proper regimen and consistent care can help anyone enjoy glass skin without spending a fortune at the comfort of home. These DIY Korean skincare for glass skin work extremely well, giving you that radiant, clear and smooth skin of your desire.

What Is Glass Skin? Glass skin refers to a complexion that looks hydrated, plump, poreless and luminous. It is less about makeup and more about consistent skincare. Korean glass skin focuses on layering lightweight, hydrating products to achieve a glow from within. Unlike the quick-fix beauty hacks, the Korean glass skin routine at home is all about maintaining long-term skin health through simple steps. Here are seven easy steps that will help you to achieve Korean glass skin without bearing the burnt of expensive treatments or complicated rituals.

How To Get Korean Glass Skin At Home? Double Cleansing Maintaining a clean base is essential. The Korean skincare begins with double cleansing. First, use an oil-based cleanser to remove the makeup and sunscreen and follow with a water-based cleanser to wash away the dirt and impurities. The double cleansing makes the skin spotless without stripping off the natural oils.

Hydration Achieving glass skin is impossible without deep hydration. After cleansing the face, opt for a hydrating toner followed by an essence. Essences are lightweight but are packed with active ingredients that help boost skin health and lock in moisture. Serums And Ampoules Serums having active ingredients like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide or vitamin C help brighten and smooth the skin. Ampoules are more concentrated and can be used weekly to target concerns like dullness or pigmentation. Korean Skincare Routine For Glass Skin (Image Credits: Canva) Exfoliation Gentle exfoliation helps to remove dead skin cells to provide a glowing skin and diminish the dullness. Choose mild chemical exfoliants like AHAs or BHAs instead of harsh scrubs for a smoother texture. Exfoliate your skin not more than 1-2 times a week.

Layering Layer lightweight moisturiser on the skin to lock in the moisture and provide nourishment. Lightweight moisturiser works better than the heavy cream. Complete the Korean skincare routine by applying occlusive moisturiser at night and in the day, always apply sunscreen generously. Sunscreen is the final and non-negotiable step for protecting skin health.