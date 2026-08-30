BTS Jimin Quotes: BTS' Jimin has emerged as a voice for a generation that lives in a noisy world, scrolling, stressing and searching for meaning. Whether it's raw confessions of perfectionism or self-doubt, or gentle reminders of self-love and healing, or the power of music, it often feels like the words are coming from a friend who understands. BTS Jimin’s quotes about life and self-worth will give you perspective to never give up on yourself, to prioritise hard work and kindness.

When life is overwhelming, there is a place for music, mental health, self-worth and life. Here is a list of 25+ Jimin quotes that will serve as captions, journal prompts, or little daily pep talks for Gen Z. BTS Jimin Quotes About Music BTS Jimin quotes about music are about constantly upgrading your skills, doing something beyond the materialistic aspect of it, and choosing your passion, despite the self-doubt and vulnerabilities. On his goals going forward: "I want to improve my singing...I'd like to learn, practice more, and grow from there. Beyond that, I also want to write better. I want to make good albums with a good concept." — Rolling Stone, 2026

On what he hopes his music does: "It would be really great if our music continues to touch people. Once your heart is moved, it will develop to something better and positive." — BrainyQuote (attributed interview compilation)

On not yet feeling ready as a vocalist at debut: "I feel that I wasn't fully ready and confident when we debuted." — Rolling Stone, 2021

On perfectionism: "I'm not sure if I'd call myself a perfectionist... Everyone has the desire to do well, and I have that as well." — Rolling Stone, 2026 BTS Jimin Quotes About Mental Health Here is a list of BTS Jimin quotes about mental health that will let you know that you are not alone and inspire you to heal and become a better version of yourself.

On his sudden depression in early 2018, from Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record: "I don't know why I was being like that, but it was a period where I just suddenly became depressed."

On questioning the cost of fame: "It was like... we'd started to feel the things we'd lost in becoming singers, celebrities. I often thought, 'Is this happiness?'" — Beyond the Story

His message to the Class of 2020 during the pandemic: "I think about your health and whether you're doing okay, whether you are holding on tight during a time when nothing seems to go as planned, whether your body and mind are all safe and sound." — YouTube's Dear Class of 2020 BTS Jimin Quotes About Self-Worth Best BTS Jimin quotes on self-worth are all about confidence, embracing yourself and being true to your inner self. Read on:

On realising he wasn't practising what BTS preached: "We were telling fans to 'Love Yourself,' but I realised I wasn't doing that myself. I criticised myself, wondering if I was doing good, and what I'm working so hard for." — Gulf News profile, drawing on his own reflections.

On his self-critical period: "There were times when I was myself in my room and had many thoughts; I realised that I had been mean to myself rather than growing up."

"I think I get inspiration from places where I see nature."

"I wish BTS could set up a model for K-pop with the best music and content so we have a positive impact on the U.S. music scene."

"I went so far as to learn how to rap."

"It would be really great if our music continues to touch people. Once your heart is moved, it will develop to something better and positive."

"We have songs that are as good as and even better than 'Dynamite,' so I hope that fans will look forward to it."

"I think the things that everyone can do are small, but if they're done, it will eventually help the environment. I think recycling is the biggest effort I'm making."

"When I don't wear eyeliner, I am shy, and I feel like I can't dance."

"I like the Hulk from 'Avengers.' Most people like Iron Man, but I like how the Hulk smashes everything." BTS Jimin Quotes About Life Jimin quotes about life, love and happiness will make you understand the essence of growing in life and doing what you love and stand by:

On emotional growth, from the documentary Bring the Soul: The Movie: "An increase in the size of one's heart signifies that one has let go of many things."

His follow-up reflection in the same film: "I've been thinking that my heart has perhaps grown larger compared to who I was before... By clearing away all my resentments, I now feel incredibly relaxed and happy."

On adulthood, from a Weverse Magazine interview: "I don't wanna be an adult—it's too hard." Inspirational BTS Jimin Quotes For GenZ Here is a list of inspirational BTS Jimin quotes for Gen Z that truly serve as life lessons and truly make the best of your growing years. Check out:

On wanting to be more honest in his art: "I just think I can show something a little more raw about me." — Weverse Magazine

On being encouraged to turn hard feelings into something: "Why don't you try to make it into music? And that made me decide I should try and talk about it." — Weverse Magazine. BTS Jimin Quotes About Dreams And Success On BTS's English-language hits taking off: "At some point, it stopped feeling real." — Weverse Magazine, on "Dynamite," "Butter," and "Permission to Dance"

On his hopes for the group's role in K-pop: "I wish BTS could set up a model for K-pop with the best music and content so we have a positive impact on the U.S. music scene." — BrainyQuote Additional Quotes By BTS Jimin “There is beauty in everything; it's just that not everyone sees it.”

“It's alright if you start right now. It's alright if you're in a good mood. It's alright if you do everything you want to do. It's alright if you miss Bangtan. Just be happy.”

“Even if I fall, I get right back up”

“If you try, you can do it”

“No matter how hard it is right now, think of what the result will make you feel.”

“I was born suddenly to meet all of you. So please love me a lot.” Recent Photos Of BTS Jimin

(Image Credits: Instagram @j.m) Jimin's quotes are relatable and offer a hand to hold because life is not simple. From the desire to heal from negativity to the idea that he wants people to love themselves first, Baby Mochi brings people less loneliness through his music; these are words to fill Gen Z with language for feelings that they typically keep to themselves.

Lastly, these quotes by BTS Jimin are not solely for aesthetic purposes; they also serve as mini affirmations that remind you that your emotions are not wrong, that productivity is not your value, and that it's fine to grow at your own pace.

FAQs What are Jimin's most famous quotes about self-love? Jimin has many powerful quotes on self-love, often encouraging fans to cherish themselves. His most popular quote is ‘Love Yourself.’ Who Is BTS Jimin? Park Ji-min, popularly known as Jimin, is a K-pop idol, South Korean singer, songwriter, and dancer and a member of the global K-pop group BTS.