Hariyali Teej Blouse Designs: During the festivities of Hariyali Teej, women not just pray for the long life of their husbands, but also do Solah Shringar (Adornments) that symbolise marriage, feminine energy, prosperity, and good luck. Therefore, on the festive occasion, women dolled up and look their best selves.

Therefore, if you are also preparing for your Hariyali Teej 2026, here is a list of the latest blouse neck designs to elevate your traditional saree. 5 Latest Blouse Neck Designs For Hariyali Teej 2026: Style your traditional drapes with a contemporary vibe because a blouse can truly make or break your saree look. Therefore, from sweetheart necklines to bralette blouses, here is a list of five latest blouse neck designs to pair with your traditional saree for Hariyali Teej.

1. Plunging Neckline With Geometric Cut-Out Backless Blouse Want to embrace traditional elegance with a touch of bold? Opt for a plunging neckline with a geometric cut-out backless blouse. While a deep V-neck adds a timeless touch, the bold backless blouse design is apt for modern grace. Opt for minimal blouse embroidery to keep all eyes on the details. Team up the look with a well-pleated saree and jewellery of the same vibe.

Plunging Neckline With Geometric Cut-Out Backless Blouse (Image Credit: Instagram @tarasutaria) 2. Deep Scoop Neckline With Backless Dori Blouse Ooze oomph in a simple, elegant yet bold deep scoop neckline with a backless dori blouse. The scoop neckline will beautifully complement the flattering dori tie-up design at the back, which makes the whole look more sultry and appealing. This latest blouse neck design is truly a blend of desi and chic flair.

Deep Scoop Neckline With Backless Dori Blouse (Image Credit: Instagram @saraalikhan95) 3. Sweetheart Neckline, Noodle-Strap Bralette Blouse Bralette blouses have truly taken the fashion industry by storm. To add a soft and feminine touch to your bold blouse choice, opt for a sweetheart neckline with noodle straps. A sweetheart neckline complements almost all body shapes.

Sweetheart Neckline, Noodle-Strap Bralette Blouse (Image Credit: Instagram @kiaraaliaadvani) 4. Classic V-Neck Sleeveless Blouse The classic V-neck sleeveless blouse is truly never out of fashion. The timeless elegance of the V-neck design elongates your neckline and goes well with all sorts of sarees. Additionally, sleeveless, V-neck blouse designs are apt to stay cool and stylish in the humid season of Sawan 2026. To complete your look, wear golden traditional jewellery and green bangles for that traditional glam.

Classic V-Neck Sleeveless Blouse (Image Credit: Instagram @aliaabhatt) ALSO READ: Sawan 2026: Why Women Wear Green Bangles During The Holy Month? 5. Halter Neck Blouse Design Halter Neck Blouse Design is a perfect mix of elegant and chic fashion. The halter neck design ties around the neck, exposing your shoulders and back. It looks fabulous with modern sarees and adds contemporary flair to traditional drapes. Opt for a halter neckline blouse for a comfortable and stylish look, and it is a go-to for women who like some drama with traditional wear.

Halter Neck Blouse Design (Image Credit: Instagram @anupamaparameswaran96) ALSO READ: Hariyali Teej 2026: 7 Shades Of Green Traditional Sarees For The Monsoon Festival How To Style Latest Blouse Neck Designs For Hariyali Teej 2026? Style your traditional saree this Hariyali Teej 2026 with a blouse that matches your personal taste. If you are looking for something modest and modern, opt for a halter-neck blouse or sleeveless V-neck blouse. But if you like your blouse bold and chic, opt for a sweetheart-neckline bralette blouse or scoop-neck blouse. And if you like bold yet modest, opt for a plunging neckline with a geometric cut-out backless blouse.

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