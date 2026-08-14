Independence Day Long Weekend 2026: With Independence Day (August 15) coming up, the occasion offers travellers an opportunity to take a short break and explore some of India's diverse landscapes, cultures, and heritage. For many, an experiential short-haul getaway can be a refreshing way to make the most of the holiday while discovering the country's rich history and local experiences.

Here’s A Table Of 5 Places to visit on Independence Day weekend:

Destination Key Attractions Key Activities Best Suited For Udaipur, Rajasthan City Palace, Lake Pichola, Jag Mandir, Monsoon Palace Sunset boat rides, cultural shows at Bagore Ki Haveli History, luxury & culture lovers Kanatal, Uttarakhand Dense pine/deodar forests, Surkanda Devi Temple, Tehri Lake Nature walks, forest camping, trekking, rappelling Peaceful nature retreats Tirthan Valley, Himachal Pradesh Great Himalayan National Park, Tirthan River River angling, waterfall walks, homestays Disconnecting from city life Munnar, Kerala Tea plantations, Eravikulam Nat'l Park, Mattupetty Dam Tea estate walks, spice plantation tours, boating Families & couples Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh Tawang Monastery, Sela Pass, Madhuri Lake, Nuranang Waterfall High-mountain pass driving, exploring Monpa culture Photographers & adventure seekers 5 Offbeat Indian Getaways For The Independence Day 2026 Long Weekend According to Govind Gaur, Founder and CEO, WanderOn, these royal cities and misty hill stations to tranquil valleys and Himalayan retreats, can be ideal for an Independence Day getaway. Whether travelling with family, friends, or embarking on a solo trip, each offers a different way to experience India's diversity.

1. Udaipur, Rajasthan - A Lakeside Heritage Retreat Udaipur, often referred to as the City of Lakes, is a timeless destination that effortlessly combines history, luxury, and natural beauty. The magnificent City Palace, overlooking the serene waters of Lake Pichola, offers a glimpse into Rajasthan's regal past, while attractions such as Jag Mandir, Fateh Sagar Lake, and the Monsoon Palace add to the city's charm.

Udaipur, Rajasthan (Canva) One of the best ways to experience Udaipur is by taking a sunset boat ride on Lake Pichola, followed by an evening cultural performance at Bagore Ki Haveli. 2. Kanatal, Uttarakhand – A Quiet Himalayan Escape Tucked away in the Garhwal Himalayas, Kanatal is an ideal destination for travellers seeking a peaceful mountain retreat away from crowded tourist hubs. Surrounded by dense pine and deodar forests, the destination offers panoramic Himalayan views and a refreshing monsoon landscape.

Travellers can explore the Surkanda Devi Temple, enjoy nature walks and forest trails, go camping, or take part in adventure activities such as trekking and rappelling. The nearby Tehri Lake also offers opportunities for water-based activities. Kanatal's serene surroundings, cool weather, and slower pace make it well suited for families, friends, and solo travellers looking to reconnect with nature.

3. Tirthan Valley, Himachal Pradesh – For an Offbeat Mountain Break For travellers looking to escape the crowds and experience Himachal Pradesh at a slower pace, Tirthan Valley is an ideal choice. Located in the Great Himalayan National Park region, the valley is known for its pristine rivers, lush forests, traditional villages, and peaceful surroundings. Travellers can spend their days exploring the valley through local walks, visiting nearby waterfalls and villages, or trying angling along permitted stretches of the Tirthan River. Those planning to enter the Great Himalayan National Park should check trail and weather conditions locally during the monsoon.

ALSO READ: 15 Spiritual Journeys In India That Belong On Every Bucket List Tirthan Valley, Himachal Pradesh (Canva) Homestays offer an opportunity to experience local food and culture while enjoying the tranquility of the mountains. The destination is particularly suited for travellers who want to disconnect from the bustle of city life and spend quality time in nature.

4. Munnar, Kerala - For A Lush, Monsoon Escape During the monsoon, Munnar transforms into a breathtaking landscape of emerald-green tea plantations, mist-covered hills, and cascading waterfalls. The hill station's cool climate makes it an ideal retreat from busy city life. Visitors can explore Eravikulam National Park, home to the endangered Nilgiri Tahr; enjoy boating at Mattupetty Dam; or visit the Tea Museum to learn about the history of tea cultivation in Munnar.

Munnar, Kerala (Canva)

Scenic spots such as Top Station and Echo Point offer panoramic views of the surrounding valleys. While spice plantation tours and leisurely walks through tea estates provide an immersive experience of the region's natural beauty. Munnar's tranquil atmosphere makes it particularly popular among families and couples.