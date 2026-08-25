Milad un Nabi 2026 Date: In 2026, Indians will commemorate the Birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, who is regarded as the Founder of Islam, on 26th August. The day is known by numerous names like Mawlid al-Nabi, Eid e-Milad-un-Nabi and many more. However, the core meaning of the festival carries the essence of the word Mawlid, which means birth or descendant (prophet).

Milad un Nabi 2026 Date In India Milad un Nabi is celebrated on the 12th day of Rabi' al-Awwal, which is the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar. Milad un Nabi 2026 Date in India will be observed on 26th August, 2026, as listed by the Central Government, under the gazetted holiday calendar. However, dates may change by a day or two, due to local moon sighting practices.

Milad-un-Nabi History: Milad-un-Nabi is a significant historic event for Islamic followers across the globe. The day marks the early period when Islam garnered its formal public recognition during the Fatimid dynasty in Egypt. However, one of the most significant celebrations of Eid-e-Milad that took place at that time was in Erbil in the early 13th century. From that time, the Milad-un-Nabi is celebrated with utmost reverence by Islam community across the globe.

Significance Of Milad-un-Nabi: Milad-un-Nabi is a celebratory occasion that takes place in remembrance of Prophet Muhammad, who is also acknowledged as the founder of Islam. He was also revered as the final prophet of God, who was divinely inspired to preach the teachings of God, moral accountability, and kindness. That is why on important occassion, communities reflect on the Prophet's universal values of love, compassion, and unity.

ALSO READ: Happy Eid 2023 Recipe: 4 Easy Steps To Prepare Traditional Seviyan At Your Home And Relish With Your Family How Is Milad un Nabi Celebrated? Additionally, followers decorate mosques, homes and other spaces with string lights. Alongside communal feasting, holding spaces to talk about the Prophet and his valuable teachings are also significant rituals of the Islamic festival. ALSO READ: Islamic New Year 2026: 10 Inspiring Teachings From Prophet Muhammad For Spiritual Upliftment Is Milad un Nabi A Gazetted Holiday In India? A gazetted holiday is an officially declared public holiday, recognised by the government of India. Milad-un-Nabi or Eid-e-Milad (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad) is a gazetted Indian holiday on 26th August, according to India.gov.in. Lastly, Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi is an important Islamic event as it marks the birth anniversary of the founder of Islam: Prophet Muhammad. The festival is celebrated by all Muslims across the globe. For followers, it is a day of reflection and embracing the teachings and life of the Prophet.

FAQs When will Milad-un-Nabi (Eid-e-Milad) be celebrated in India in 2026? Milad-un-Nabi date in India in 2026 is marked on the 26th of August. However, this date is subject to local moon sighting practices. Why is Milad-un-Nabi celebrated and what is its importance? Milad-un-Nabi is commemorated as the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, the founder of Islam and reflects on his life, teachings, and contributions to mankind. How is the date of Milad-un-Nabi observed each year? The date of Milad-un-Nabi is calculated according to the Islamic lunar calendar. The day takes place on the 12th day of Rabi' al-awwal, which is the third month of the Hijri calendar. That is why the date moves about 10-11 days back each year from the Gregorian calendar.