Peace Lily and Snake Plant -both are widely grown houseplants with numerous benefits, including their green leaves, stunning shapes and impressive air-purifying qualities. However, if you are looking for an easy-to-grow and low-maintenance houseplant, then opt for the snake plant. Let’s take a detailed look at both indoor plants and which one is easier to maintain -peace lily or snake plant?

Peace Lily vs Snake Plant: Key Differences Here is a brief differentiation of both indoor plants - peace lily and snake plant. Take a look: Feature Peace Lily Snake Plant Light needs Low to medium, indirect light Tolerates low light to bright, indirect light Watering Weekly; likes soil lightly moist Every 2–3 weeks; likes soil to dry out fully Humidity Loves high humidity Adapts to dry indoor air easily Air purifying Removes mould spores, VOCs, ammonia Releases oxygen at night; filters formaldehyde, benzene Toxicity Toxic to pets and humans if ingested Mildly toxic to pets if ingested Flowering Yes, white blooms in the right conditions Rarely flowers indoors Growth speed Moderate Very slow Best for Beginners wanting a decorative bloom Beginners or forgetful waterers Common issues Droops fast when thirsty (but recovers) Root rot from overwatering Ideal placement Bathroom, bedroom, low-light corners Anywhere: bedroom, office, hall. Source: garden.org Peace Lily Care: How Much Maintenance Does It Need? Peace lily is a low-maintenance plant, and it is one of those plants that talks to you. When it's thirsty, it droops. But water it, and within a few hours, it's standing tall again. You need a simple plant care routine to take care of peace lilies, and no fancy tools, no strict schedule. Just watch the leaves, and they'll tell you what they need.

Peace Lily (Image Credit: Canva) Here's the simple routine to follow: Watering : Once a week is usually enough. Check the soil first, and if the top inch feels dry, water it.

: Once a week is usually enough. Check the soil first, and if the top inch feels dry, water it. Light : Keep it away from direct sun. Bright, indirect light is perfect. A spot near a window, but not right on the sill, works well.

: Keep it away from direct sun. Bright, indirect light is perfect. A spot near a window, but not right on the sill, works well. Humidity : It likes a bit of moisture in the air. If your home is dry, a light misting once in a while helps.

: It likes a bit of moisture in the air. If your home is dry, a light misting once in a while helps. Feeding : Feed it once a month during spring and summer. Skip it in winter, because at that time it's resting.

: Feed it once a month during spring and summer. Skip it in winter, because at that time it's resting. Cleaning: Wipe the leaves every couple of weeks. Dust blocks sunlight, and the plant can't breathe properly. ALSO READ: 7 Air-Purifying Plants You Should Keep In Your Bedroom

Peace Lily vs Snake Plant: Which Plant Needs More Water? One of the most significant differences between peace lily and snake plant is their watering requirements. If you opt for peace lilies, water them once a week, especially when the top layer of soil becomes dry because they like moist soil. In contrast, snake plants are succulents, and that is why drought-tolerant. These plants don’t require frequent watering, all thanks to their water-storing leaves.

Snake Plant (Image Credit: Canva) Moreover, Peace Lilies are very expressive when they need water, as they tend to wilt, but they will rot if overwatered. And contrary to this, the only thing that can kill a Snake Plant is overwatering. Therefore, they prefer to be underwatered rather than overwatered.

ALSO READ: Best 6 Indoor Plants For Bathrooms That Keep The Air Clean And Thrive In Low Sunlight Peace Lily vs Snake Plant: Which Plant Can Survive In Low Light? Both of these plants require low lighting conditions to thrive, although the snake plant is much more flexible. It can survive in low-light conditions, as well as in bright indirect light and direct sunlight; however, its leaves might become discoloured due to this.

On the other hand, the peace lily requires bright indirect lighting to grow, which also guarantees good flowering. It can grow in low lighting conditions, but might stop flowering and growing altogether. Direct sunlight will burn its leaves, so this factor should also be taken into account.

Peace Lily Care: Which One Is Easier To Maintain? Lastly, for people who want an easy-going plant, the Snake Plant would be perfect for them. It thrives on neglect, requires little water, and does not mind inconsistent lighting and air. Pick the Peace Lily if you like a flowering houseplant that adds elegance to your home interior, and all it needs is a watering once a week.

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