Raksha Bandhan 2026 Detox: Celebrating Raksha Bandhan is often synonymous with several things that make it a lot of fun - the beautiful Rakhis, gifts, family time, dressing up in ethnic and of course binging on festive snacks. The festive season does bring utmost joy, but also needs a detox for all the unhealthy food we ate and enjoyed a little too much without thinking twice.

According to Simart Kathuria, Celebrity Dietician and Wellness Coach with 16+ years of experience, “During festive occasions, portion control can be especially helpful as it is easy to manage without restricting yourself. Don't have to give up on your favourite festive snack. The concept is to eat them in a reasonable amount, and listen to your hunger/fullness signals.” But contrary to expert advice, if you have eaten more than you should have, detox with these easy, healthy tips that will help you reset your body after Raksha Bandhan 2026. 5 Healthy Tips To Reset Your Body After Raksha Bandhan 2026 1. Stay Hydrated After Festive Feasting During festivals, we not just eat oily and spicy food, we also drink high-sugar beverages that can supply additional calories but not a lot of satisfaction. Therefore, during your detox, drink plenty of water to flush out toxins. You can also start your morning with warm lemon water or green tea to kick-start your digestion.

Detox morning beauty drink- greeen tea or lemon water. (Image Credits: Canva) 2. Choose Light And Balanced Meals After Raksha Bandhan Once you indulge yourself in festive treats, go back to a balanced diet again. Make sure that your diet includes some vegetables, fruits, whole grains, dal and curd. Eat healthy food and have small portions to assist your body in its routine.

Opt for a balanced meal plan (Image Credit: Canva) 3. Add Fibre-Rich Foods To Your Post-Festival Diet Fibre is known as the natural detoxifying agent. And that is why it can be helpful for proper digestion after a few days of overeating. Consume more and more foods like fruits, vegetables, oats, whole grains, beans and salad in your diet. Gradually increase the intake of fibre and have enough water throughout the detox days.

Fibre Rich Food (Image Credit: Canva) 4. Get Back To Regular Movement After Festive Celebrations It is unnecessary for you to indulge yourself in rigorous exercise after celebrating festive occasions. You can start with mild exercises like walking, stretching and light yoga. Even a little walk after the meal will keep you active and help you come back to your usual routine.

Walking (Image Credit: Magnific) ALSO READ: These 5 Celebrity Recipes Broke The Internet In 2025; Here’s Why Everyone Tried Them 5. Prioritise Sleep And Mindful Eating After Overindulgence The late nights, festivities and heavy foods also affect your sleeping and eating routine. Try to maintain your sleeping routine and undisturbed meal timings. Eat your food in peace by listening to your hunger signals.

Good Night's Sleep (Image Credit: Canva) The most important part of detox is not to carry any guilt within you after indulging in a festive treat. Healthy eating habits are not just about restriction, but being mindful enough to eat your favourite foods, and also keeping portion control in mind; and then, after festivities resume, your sustainable healthy lifestyle.

ALSO READ: This Simple Morning Drink May Help Clear Stubborn Acne Without Harsh Chemicals In 7 Days FAQs Why You May Need A Healthy Reset After Raksha Bandhan Feasting? A healthy reset is an effective way to get back to your normal schedule after celebrating. And healthy eating habits with sufficient water intake and regular physical activities are all it takes to have a balanced life.

What Foods Should I Avoid When Getting Back To Routine? After having festivities filled with feasting, avoid taking too many sugary treats, deep-fried foods, junk foods, and beverages that contain too much sugar.