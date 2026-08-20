Shiva Meditation Paintings: Your living room deserves more than plain walls. It deserves peace and good energies. That's where Shiva meditation paintings come in. Lord Shiva is known as ‘Shankara.’ He is the giver of joy and happiness. Hanging his image at home can bring the same feeling into your space. Therefore, here is a list of 7 beautiful Lord Shiva paintings that might suit your living room.

7 Beautiful Shiva Meditation Painting Ideas 1. Classic Shiva Sitting On Tiger’s Skin This is one of the most popular images of lord Shiva. Har Har Mahadev sits in a still meditation pose, keeping his hands on his lap. The painting also depicts Lord Shiva sitting on a tiger’s skin, which symbolises subduing uncontrolled cosmic rage, raw ego, or destructive chaos. That is why this painting is apt for meditation, as it reflects inner peace and wins over your mind. Place this painting near your meditation spot or living room.

Classic Shiva Sitting On Tiger’s Skin Painting (Image Credit: The Daily Jagran) 2. Shiva Dhyanasana This painting shows God Shankara sitting in a wide-legged pose. His eyes are closed. His hands rest in a mudra position, and his one leg is stretched and bent forward, while the other one is twisted backwards. Lord Shiva’s pose in the painting is a blend of high flexibility and profound mental focus, perfect for peaceful, serene, and positive home decor.

Shiva Dhyanasana Painting (Image Credit: The Daily Jagran) 3. Lord Mahadev With Goddess Parvati This painting of Lord Mahadev and Goddess Parvati is known as Shiva and Shakti. The painting features Lord Shiva sitting with Goddess Parvati. Parvati is known as Shakti -divine feminine power, a goddess of love and devotion. Together, they represent a perfect balance of consciousness and energy.

Lord Mahadev With Goddess Parvati Painting (Image Credit: Canva) ALSO READ: Sawan 2026: 5 Sacred Books On Lord Shiva That Every Mahadev Devotee Should Read 4. Lord Shiva Pose Of Blessing This painting showcases God Mahadev in a serene and calm pose. The supreme destroyer and transformer’s painting showcases closed eyes, a still pose and hands blessing all his devotees, with a touch of a smile. This pose is classic and makes you feel Lord Shiva is always with you.

Lord Mahadev Painting (Image Credit: Canva) ALSO READ: Sawan Shivratri Bhog Recipe 2026: Easy Makhana Kheer Prasad Recipe For Shiv-Parvati Puja 5. Shiva With Nandi Painting Nandi is Shiva’s loyal white bull vehicle. This painting shows surrender and pure consciousness. Shiva is sitting in his classic meditation pose, while Nandi is peacefully seated beside him. This painting will bring a divine, conscious, protective energy to your home. Great for entrance walls or main living areas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanju Basu (@sanjuarts7) 6. Abstract Shiva Art Not every home wants traditional art. Some prefer a modern touch. Abstract Shiva paintings use bold colours and simple shapes. They keep the spiritual feel but with a contemporary look. These fit well in urban apartments and stylish interiors. View this post on Instagram A post shared by T A N I S H Q ✨ (@tanishqsaxenaa) 7. Shiva As God Natraj's Painting Golden paintings of Lord Shiva are timeless. They use gold, cream, and soft yellow shades. This creates a royal, warm feeling. These paintings suit both traditional and modern living rooms and will match well with wooden furniture. Shiva As God Natraj Painting (Image Credit: The Daily Jagran) Placement Tips For Spiritual Paintings The easiest way to find a spot for a spiritual painting in your home is to find a place that not just adds to its beauty but is also respectful for the Lord. Therefore, hang the painting in your living room, where it can be properly appreciated and is not carelessly displayed. How To Choose The Right Art For Your Home Find a painting that matches your wall colour. Light walls suit bold, colourful paintings, and dark walls suit golden or soft-toned art.

Also, think about size, as a large wall needs a big painting and a small space needs something simple and compact.

Pick your favourite form; some people love Shiva Dhyanasana. Others love Natraj paintings. Choose what speaks to you.

Consider the mood. Want calm energy? Choose meditative poses. Want consciousness? Choose God Shiva with Goddess Parvati. Why Shiva Paintings Bring Peace To Your Space? Lord Shiva is divine, and his paintings not just add beauty but also meaning to your home decor. These are the following reasons why Shiva paintings bring peace to your space. Shiva paintings remind you to stay calm and balanced

Shiva paintings add colour and beauty to plain walls

Shiva paintings connect your home to spiritual energy

When a Shiva painting is in your home, you will never feel alone. Each of the above paintings works fine in compact and big places. Ensure the quality of your painting, plus keep water away from it. Additionally, regular dusting also keeps the painting looking new as always.

Also In News