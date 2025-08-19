- By Iram Hussain
- Tue, 19 Aug 2025 10:35 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
The Summer I Turned Pretty has captivated audiences with its dreamy seaside setting, complex characters and swoon-worthy romances. However, the show's impact extends beyond the screen as its effortlessly chic fashion sense has become a major source of inspiration for viewers. From the free-spirited, bohemian styles of the Cousins Beach crew to Belly's elegant charm, each character's wardrobe is a masterclass in timeless, coastal cool. As the show's influence spills over into our social media feeds and Pinterest boards, it's clear that The Summer I Turned Pretty is not just a guilty pleasure but a full-fledged fashion phenomenon. Here, we've compiled the best outfits of the characters that you must own in your wardrobe to stay fashionable all year round.
Fashion Moments Of The Cast
Belly Conklin
Belly's style exudes effortless charm, perfect for spring and summer. Her flowy dresses in floral patterns, pastel tones and soft silhouettes evoke a sunny, carefree vibe. Pairing them with coats in fall and winter and swapping sneakers for boots, maintains her "main character" energy while prioritising comfort.
Conrad Fisher
Conrad's effortless style embodies laid-back luxury. His wardrobe staples include crisp white linen shirts, neutral tones, and easy layers. Adding straight-fit jeans and a well-worn hoodie creates a versatile look perfect for year-round. This relaxed yet confident aesthetic works anywhere, making it a timeless fashion win.
Jeremiah Fisher
Jeremiah's style is a masterclass in breezy, old-money charm. Lightweight button-down shirts are his staple, often in bright colours combined with playful patterns. A hint of skin adds a touch of effortless cool, making his look perfect for warm weather and exuding a carefree, summery vibe.
Taylor Jewel
Taylor makes a statement at Cousins Beach while arriving with glamour. Her style is a fusion of bodycon dresses, sparkly tops and attention-grabbing co-ords that exude confidence and sophistication. Every outfit is a red-carpet-worthy moment, turning heads and making her a beachside fashion icon.
(Image Credits: Instagram)