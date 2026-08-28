Events this weekend are led by Raksha Bandhan celebrations and bidding farewell to the Onam festival. From Delhi-NCR to Mumbai and Bengaluru, people are looking forward to making the best of this long weekend with unique events, festive dining experiences and community-led live music events, adventure sport fun and a lot more. Let us see what's happening in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru during the Raksha Bandhan 2026 weekend.
Weekend Events In Delhi-NCR
Here is a list of events happening across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and other NCR locations from 28th August to 30th August:
|
Event Name
|
Date And Time
|
Venue
|
Ticket Price
|
What To Expect
|
How To Book
|
Kikli Gurgaon's Exclusive Preview Tasting
|
Sun, 30 Aug |12:30 PM
|
Kikli | Sector 53, Gurgaon
|
₹2200
|
Curated preview menu and tasting experience
|
District
|
realme Music Fest | Delhi 2026
|
Sat, 29 Aug | 5PM
|
Yashobhoomi, Delhi/NCR
|
₹1299
|
Live music performances
|
District
|
Onam Sadhya at Mustard Madras
|
Fri, 28 Aug |Multiple slots
|
Mustard Madras | Sector 59, Gurgaon
|
₹899
|
Multi-course authentic South Indian Onam feast
|
District
|
Rusha & Blizza — Live at D-Dion
|
Sat, 29 Aug | 9 PM
|
D-Dion By Play | Qutab Institutional Area, New Delhi
|
₹2999
|
Live electronic and folk-fusion music performance.
|
District
|
Eden of Sounds - One Last Dance
|
Sat, 29 Aug | 10:00 PM
|
X LIVE | DLF Phase 5, Gurgaon
|
₹799
|
Nightlife party
|
District
|
Off Center at Auro
|
Sat, 29 Aug | 9 PM
|
AURO | Hauz Khas, New Delhi
|
₹499
|
Techno electronic music.
|
District
|
House & Beyond Present: Merzzy
|
Fri, 28 Aug | 6 PM
|
Cosy Box | One Golden Mile, Netaji Nagar
|
₹1000
|
Techno music session.
|
District
|
Dilnawaz - Performing Live
|
Sun, 30 Aug |1 AM
|
Glori | Mayapuri Phase 1, New Delhi
|
₹2500
|
Live musical performance
|
District
|
Qawwali Night Every Saturday
|
Sat, 29 Aug |9 to 11 PM
|
Cosy Box | DLF Horizon Centre, Gurugram
|
₹499
|
Soulful live Sufi and Qawwali music.
|
District
|
Khula Manch - Open Mic
|
Sat, 29 Aug |Multiple Slots
|
The Social House, New Delhi
|
₹249
|
Community open mic.
|
District
|
Raksha Bandhan Dinner at Farmers Basket
|
Fri, 28 Aug | 7:15 PM
|
Farmer's Basket | Pullman New Delhi, Aerocity
|
₹4,076
|
Premium luxury buffet dinner.
|
District
|
She-nanigans Night
|
Wed, 26 Aug | 7 PM
|
Saket SOCIAL, New Delhi
|
NA
|
All-women karaoke night
|
District
|
THE PIANO MAN
Parvati La Cantante
|
Friday, Aug 28| 9:00 PM
|
The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Gurugram
|
NA
|
Jazz
|
Official website
Raksha Bandhan And Other Events In Mumbai
This weekend, Mumbai is packed with workshops, flea markets, community celebrations, special dining experiences and other relevant events:
|
Event Name
|
Date And Time
|
Venue
|
Ticket Price
|
What To Expect
|
How To Book
|
Anime India | Mumbai
|
Fri, 28 -30 Aug, 10:00 AM
|
Bombay Exhibition Centre (NESCO), Mumbai
|
₹499 onwards
|
Official anime pop-ups.
|
District
|
Merzzy: Koishii Edition
|
Sat, 29 Aug, 11:45 PM
|
Koishii - The St Regis Mumbai, Lower Parel, Mumbai
|
₹2000 onwards
|
high-energy DJ sets
|
District
|
Superhuman Unleashed | Amateur MMA Fight Event
|
Sat, 29 Aug, 4:00 PM
|
Andheri Sports Complex, Mumbai
|
₹99
|
High-intensity live action (MMA)
|
District
|
Baglami Cartel
|
Sat, 29 Aug, 10:30 PM
|
BAĞLAMI, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai
|
₹2000 onwards
|
electronic/underground music
|
District
|
Warriors Dream Series Fight Night 18
|
Sat, 29 Aug, 5:00 PM
|
CIDCO Exhibition & Convention Centre, Navi Mumbai
|
₹499
|
sports fight night
|
District
|
Mumbai Midnight Cycling - Thrillvana
|
Every Fri & Sat, 10:15 PM to 4:00 AM
|
Wellness Forever Pharmacy - Colaba Division, Mumbai
|
₹299 onwards
|
Overnight cycling ride
|
District
|
Loft 64 - The Chilling Lounge
|
Fri, 28 Aug – Fri, 4 Sept, Multiple slots
|
Loft 64 - The Chilling Lounge, Mumbai
|
₹149
|
Relaxed lounge
|
District
|
Mumbai Midnight Cycling - Treks & Bikes
|
Every Fri & Sat, 10:30 PM to 4:00 AM
|
Wellness Forever Pharmacy - Colaba Division, Mumbai
|
₹299 onwards
|
Midnight cycling tour
|
District
|
Solo Travellers Meetup - Mumbai
|
Sat, 29 Aug onwards, Multiple Dates
|
Hitchki BKC, Mumbai
|
₹199 onwards
|
Informal networking
|
District
|
Signature Brunch - 7th | Rakshabandhan Edition
|
Sun, 30 Aug, 12:30 PM
|
Piccolino - Italian Taproom, Turbhe, Navi Mumbai
|
₹5,248 onwards
|
Festive Italian luxury brunch
|
District
|
Social Event (Vikhroli & Dadar)
|
Thu, 27 Aug, 7:00 PM onwards
|
Vikhroli SOCIAL & Dadar SOCIAL, Mumbai
|
Varies / Cover Charge
|
Lively evening gathering
|
District
ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan 2026 Captions For Instagram: 55+ Meaningful Words For Gen Z To Flaunt Rakhi Pictures With Siblings And Cousins
Raksha Bandhan And Weekend Events In Bengaluru
In Bengaluru, enjoy sibling-focused activities, workshops, events and festive experiences across the city, from August 28 to August 30th:
|
Event Name
|
Date And Time
|
Venue
|
Ticket Price
|
What To Expect
|
How To Book
|
The Emraan Era Ft. Emraan Hashmi & Aerreo Live
|
Sat, 29 Aug, 7:00 PM
|
Sunburn Union, Koramangala, Bengaluru
|
₹1399
|
High-energy Bollywood tracks.
|
District
|
Sadya Stories: An Authentic Onam Feast
|
Sat, 29- 30 Aug, 12:00 PM
|
SkyDeck By Sherlock's, MG Road, Bengaluru
|
₹799
|
Traditional Onam lunch
|
District
|
Notes of Hope
|
Sun, 30 Aug, 5:00 PM
|
Alliance Française de Bangalore, Bengaluru
|
₹1299
|
Live musical concert.
|
District
|
Malluminati 32.0 ft. Sdee Jassie Gill ND South Soul Live
|
Sat, 29 Aug, 8:00 PM
|
Blah Bla, Bengaluru
|
NA
|
Live music show.
|
District
|
Tribute to Guns N' Roses Ft. Meg and the Miracle
|
Sat, 29 Aug, 9:30 PM
|
Hard Rock Cafe, St. Marks Road, Bengaluru
|
₹499
|
Live tribute rock performance.
|
District
|
Ghost Story Night with The Ghost Story Collective
|
Sun, 30 Aug, 8:00 PM
|
Underline Center, Bengaluru
|
₹299
|
An immersive storytelling session.
|
District
|
Raksha Bandhan Brunch at Feast
|
Sun, 30 Aug, 12:00 PM
|
Feast, Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway, Bengaluru
|
Varies / Luxury Buffet
|
Lavish festive buffet.
|
District
|
Raksha Bandhan Brunch
|
Sun, 30 Aug, 12:30 PM
|
Neo Kitchen, Hilton Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park, Bengaluru
|
Varies / Luxury Buffet
|
Grand festive dining.
|
District
This weekend is a perfect opportunity to experience a mix of traditions and contemporary activities on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2026. Whether it's a celebratory meal with your sister or participating in a community activity, you will be spoilt for choice this weekend.
ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan 2026: Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan To Ranbir Kapoor, Bollywood Stars And Their Sisters
FAQs
Best Raksha Bandhan Activities To Enjoy With Your Siblings
Enjoy this weekend with your siblings and cousins, like art workshops, traditional feasts, games and entertainment, live music, open mic and a lot more.
What kind of events are typically held for Raksha Bandhan in major Indian cities?
Raksha Bandhan events in cities like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru often include cultural programs, special themed brunches at hotels, family gatherings and much more.