Events this weekend are led by Raksha Bandhan celebrations and bidding farewell to the Onam festival. From Delhi-NCR to Mumbai and Bengaluru, people are looking forward to making the best of this long weekend with unique events, festive dining experiences and community-led live music events, adventure sport fun and a lot more. Let us see what's happening in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru during the Raksha Bandhan 2026 weekend.

Weekend Events In Delhi-NCR

Here is a list of events happening across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and other NCR locations from 28th August to 30th August:

Event Name Date And Time Venue Ticket Price What To Expect How To Book Kikli Gurgaon's Exclusive Preview Tasting Sun, 30 Aug |12:30 PM Kikli | Sector 53, Gurgaon ₹2200 Curated preview menu and tasting experience District realme Music Fest | Delhi 2026 Sat, 29 Aug | 5PM Yashobhoomi, Delhi/NCR ₹1299 Live music performances District Onam Sadhya at Mustard Madras Fri, 28 Aug |Multiple slots Mustard Madras | Sector 59, Gurgaon ₹899 Multi-course authentic South Indian Onam feast District Rusha & Blizza — Live at D-Dion Sat, 29 Aug | 9 PM D-Dion By Play | Qutab Institutional Area, New Delhi ₹2999 Live electronic and folk-fusion music performance. District Eden of Sounds - One Last Dance Sat, 29 Aug | 10:00 PM X LIVE | DLF Phase 5, Gurgaon ₹799 Nightlife party District Off Center at Auro Sat, 29 Aug | 9 PM AURO | Hauz Khas, New Delhi ₹499 Techno electronic music. District House & Beyond Present: Merzzy Fri, 28 Aug | 6 PM Cosy Box | One Golden Mile, Netaji Nagar ₹1000 Techno music session. District Dilnawaz - Performing Live Sun, 30 Aug |1 AM Glori | Mayapuri Phase 1, New Delhi ₹2500 Live musical performance District Qawwali Night Every Saturday Sat, 29 Aug |9 to 11 PM Cosy Box | DLF Horizon Centre, Gurugram ₹499 Soulful live Sufi and Qawwali music. District Khula Manch - Open Mic Sat, 29 Aug |Multiple Slots The Social House, New Delhi ₹249 Community open mic. District Raksha Bandhan Dinner at Farmers Basket Fri, 28 Aug | 7:15 PM Farmer's Basket | Pullman New Delhi, Aerocity ₹4,076 Premium luxury buffet dinner. District She-nanigans Night Wed, 26 Aug | 7 PM Saket SOCIAL, New Delhi NA All-women karaoke night District THE PIANO MAN Parvati La Cantante Friday, Aug 28| 9:00 PM The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Gurugram NA Jazz Official website

Raksha Bandhan And Other Events In Mumbai

This weekend, Mumbai is packed with workshops, flea markets, community celebrations, special dining experiences and other relevant events:

Event Name Date And Time Venue Ticket Price What To Expect How To Book Anime India | Mumbai Fri, 28 -30 Aug, 10:00 AM Bombay Exhibition Centre (NESCO), Mumbai ₹499 onwards Official anime pop-ups. District Merzzy: Koishii Edition Sat, 29 Aug, 11:45 PM Koishii - The St Regis Mumbai, Lower Parel, Mumbai ₹2000 onwards high-energy DJ sets District Superhuman Unleashed | Amateur MMA Fight Event Sat, 29 Aug, 4:00 PM Andheri Sports Complex, Mumbai ₹99 High-intensity live action (MMA) District Baglami Cartel Sat, 29 Aug, 10:30 PM BAĞLAMI, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai ₹2000 onwards electronic/underground music District Warriors Dream Series Fight Night 18 Sat, 29 Aug, 5:00 PM CIDCO Exhibition & Convention Centre, Navi Mumbai ₹499 sports fight night District Mumbai Midnight Cycling - Thrillvana Every Fri & Sat, 10:15 PM to 4:00 AM Wellness Forever Pharmacy - Colaba Division, Mumbai ₹299 onwards Overnight cycling ride District Loft 64 - The Chilling Lounge Fri, 28 Aug – Fri, 4 Sept, Multiple slots Loft 64 - The Chilling Lounge, Mumbai ₹149 Relaxed lounge District Mumbai Midnight Cycling - Treks & Bikes Every Fri & Sat, 10:30 PM to 4:00 AM Wellness Forever Pharmacy - Colaba Division, Mumbai ₹299 onwards Midnight cycling tour District Solo Travellers Meetup - Mumbai Sat, 29 Aug onwards, Multiple Dates Hitchki BKC, Mumbai ₹199 onwards Informal networking District Signature Brunch - 7th | Rakshabandhan Edition Sun, 30 Aug, 12:30 PM Piccolino - Italian Taproom, Turbhe, Navi Mumbai ₹5,248 onwards Festive Italian luxury brunch District Social Event (Vikhroli & Dadar) Thu, 27 Aug, 7:00 PM onwards Vikhroli SOCIAL & Dadar SOCIAL, Mumbai Varies / Cover Charge Lively evening gathering District

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Raksha Bandhan And Weekend Events In Bengaluru

In Bengaluru, enjoy sibling-focused activities, workshops, events and festive experiences across the city, from August 28 to August 30th: