  • Source:JND

Events this weekend are led by Raksha Bandhan celebrations and bidding farewell to the Onam festival. From Delhi-NCR to Mumbai and Bengaluru, people are looking forward to making the best of this long weekend with unique events, festive dining experiences and community-led live music events, adventure sport fun and a lot more. Let us see what's happening in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru during the Raksha Bandhan 2026 weekend.

Weekend Events In Delhi-NCR

Here is a list of events happening across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and other NCR locations from 28th August to 30th August:

Event Name

Date And Time

Venue

Ticket Price

What To Expect

How To Book

Kikli Gurgaon's Exclusive Preview Tasting

Sun, 30 Aug |12:30 PM

Kikli | Sector 53, Gurgaon

₹2200 

Curated preview menu and tasting experience 

District

realme Music Fest | Delhi 2026

Sat, 29 Aug | 5PM

Yashobhoomi, Delhi/NCR

₹1299 

Live music performances

District

Onam Sadhya at Mustard Madras

Fri, 28 Aug |Multiple slots

Mustard Madras | Sector 59, Gurgaon

₹899 

Multi-course authentic South Indian Onam feast 

District

Rusha & Blizza — Live at D-Dion

Sat, 29 Aug | 9 PM

D-Dion By Play | Qutab Institutional Area, New Delhi

₹2999 

Live electronic and folk-fusion music performance.

District

Eden of Sounds - One Last Dance

Sat, 29 Aug | 10:00 PM

X LIVE | DLF Phase 5, Gurgaon

₹799 

Nightlife party 

District

Off Center at Auro

Sat, 29 Aug | 9 PM

AURO | Hauz Khas, New Delhi

₹499 

Techno electronic music.

District

House & Beyond Present: Merzzy

Fri, 28 Aug | 6 PM

Cosy Box | One Golden Mile, Netaji Nagar

₹1000 

Techno music session.

District

Dilnawaz - Performing Live

Sun, 30 Aug |1 AM 

Glori | Mayapuri Phase 1, New Delhi

₹2500

Live musical performance 

District

Qawwali Night Every Saturday

Sat, 29 Aug |9 to 11 PM

Cosy Box | DLF Horizon Centre, Gurugram

₹499 

Soulful live Sufi and Qawwali music.

District

Khula Manch - Open Mic

Sat, 29 Aug |Multiple Slots

The Social House, New Delhi

₹249 

Community open mic.

District

Raksha Bandhan Dinner at Farmers Basket

Fri, 28 Aug | 7:15 PM

Farmer's Basket | Pullman New Delhi, Aerocity

₹4,076 

Premium luxury buffet dinner.

District

She-nanigans Night 

Wed, 26 Aug | 7 PM 

Saket SOCIAL, New Delhi

NA

All-women karaoke night

District

THE PIANO MAN 

Parvati La Cantante

Friday, Aug 28| 9:00 PM

The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Gurugram

NA

Jazz

Official website 

Raksha Bandhan And Other Events In Mumbai

This weekend, Mumbai is packed with workshops, flea markets, community celebrations, special dining experiences and other relevant events:

Event Name

Date And Time

Venue

Ticket Price

What To Expect

How To Book

Anime India | Mumbai

Fri, 28 -30 Aug, 10:00 AM

Bombay Exhibition Centre (NESCO), Mumbai

₹499 onwards

Official anime pop-ups.

District

Merzzy: Koishii Edition

Sat, 29 Aug, 11:45 PM

Koishii - The St Regis Mumbai, Lower Parel, Mumbai

₹2000 onwards

high-energy DJ sets

District

Superhuman Unleashed | Amateur MMA Fight Event

Sat, 29 Aug, 4:00 PM

Andheri Sports Complex, Mumbai

₹99

High-intensity live action (MMA)

District

Baglami Cartel

Sat, 29 Aug, 10:30 PM

BAĞLAMI, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai

₹2000 onwards

electronic/underground music

District

Warriors Dream Series Fight Night 18

Sat, 29 Aug, 5:00 PM

CIDCO Exhibition & Convention Centre, Navi Mumbai

₹499

sports fight night 

District

Mumbai Midnight Cycling - Thrillvana

Every Fri & Sat, 10:15 PM to 4:00 AM

Wellness Forever Pharmacy - Colaba Division, Mumbai

₹299 onwards

Overnight cycling ride 

District

Loft 64 - The Chilling Lounge

Fri, 28 Aug – Fri, 4 Sept, Multiple slots

Loft 64 - The Chilling Lounge, Mumbai

₹149

Relaxed lounge 

District

Mumbai Midnight Cycling - Treks & Bikes

Every Fri & Sat, 10:30 PM to 4:00 AM

Wellness Forever Pharmacy - Colaba Division, Mumbai

₹299 onwards

Midnight cycling tour 

District

Solo Travellers Meetup - Mumbai

Sat, 29 Aug onwards, Multiple Dates

Hitchki BKC, Mumbai

₹199 onwards

Informal networking 

District

Signature Brunch - 7th | Rakshabandhan Edition

Sun, 30 Aug, 12:30 PM

Piccolino - Italian Taproom, Turbhe, Navi Mumbai

₹5,248 onwards

Festive Italian luxury brunch 

District

Social Event (Vikhroli & Dadar)

Thu, 27 Aug, 7:00 PM onwards

Vikhroli SOCIAL & Dadar SOCIAL, Mumbai

Varies / Cover Charge

Lively evening gathering

District

ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan 2026 Captions For Instagram: 55+ Meaningful Words For Gen Z To Flaunt Rakhi Pictures With Siblings And Cousins

Raksha Bandhan And Weekend Events In Bengaluru

In Bengaluru, enjoy sibling-focused activities, workshops, events and festive experiences across the city, from August 28 to August 30th:

Event Name

Date And Time

Venue

Ticket Price

What To Expect

How To Book

The Emraan Era Ft. Emraan Hashmi & Aerreo Live

Sat, 29 Aug, 7:00 PM

Sunburn Union, Koramangala, Bengaluru

₹1399 

High-energy Bollywood tracks.

District

Sadya Stories: An Authentic Onam Feast

Sat, 29- 30 Aug, 12:00 PM

SkyDeck By Sherlock's, MG Road, Bengaluru

₹799

Traditional Onam lunch 

District

Notes of Hope

Sun, 30 Aug, 5:00 PM

Alliance Française de Bangalore, Bengaluru

₹1299

Live musical concert.

District

Malluminati 32.0 ft. Sdee Jassie Gill ND South Soul Live

Sat, 29 Aug, 8:00 PM

Blah Bla, Bengaluru

NA

Live music show.

District

Tribute to Guns N' Roses Ft. Meg and the Miracle

Sat, 29 Aug, 9:30 PM

Hard Rock Cafe, St. Marks Road, Bengaluru

₹499

Live tribute rock performance.

District

Ghost Story Night with The Ghost Story Collective

Sun, 30 Aug, 8:00 PM

Underline Center, Bengaluru

₹299

An immersive storytelling session.

District

Raksha Bandhan Brunch at Feast

Sun, 30 Aug, 12:00 PM

Feast, Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway, Bengaluru

Varies / Luxury Buffet

Lavish festive buffet.

District

Raksha Bandhan Brunch

Sun, 30 Aug, 12:30 PM

Neo Kitchen, Hilton Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park, Bengaluru

Varies / Luxury Buffet

Grand festive dining.

District

This weekend is a perfect opportunity to experience a mix of traditions and contemporary activities on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2026. Whether it's a celebratory meal with your sister or participating in a community activity, you will be spoilt for choice this weekend.

ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan 2026: Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan To Ranbir Kapoor, Bollywood Stars And Their Sisters

FAQs

Best Raksha Bandhan Activities To Enjoy With Your Siblings

Enjoy this weekend with your siblings and cousins, like art workshops, traditional feasts, games and entertainment, live music, open mic and a lot more.

What kind of events are typically held for Raksha Bandhan in major Indian cities?

Raksha Bandhan events in cities like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru often include cultural programs, special themed brunches at hotels, family gatherings and much more.


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