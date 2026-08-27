Laundry Mistakes: Are your clothes looking washed out after each wash? You're not alone since many people have similar issues. However, the right way of washing might solve your biggest frustration. Therefore, here is a list of five common mistakes to avoid in laundry to make your clothes look fresh again. Let’s take a look at are you making these laundry mistakes or not?

Why Do Clothes Look Dull After Washing? Mistake Impact Fix Excess Detergent Stiff, pale clothes Follow label instruction Hot Water Fading and fiber wear Wash in normal water Clothes Overloading In Machine Trapped dirt Leave drum space Mixing Colors/Fabrics Bleeding And damage Sort laundry Incomplete Rinsing Graying And roughness Rinse until water runs clear 5 Laundry Mistakes That Make Clothes Look Dull 1. Are You Adding Too Much Detergent? Using more than recommended detergent doesn't clean your clothes any better. In fact, it is a common misconception that more soap equals better results, because the excess soap doesn't wash away completely, it leaves the soapy residue behind. The result – your clothes turn pale and look washed out and feel stiff. How To Fix? Just follow the recommended amount printed on the label of the product. If you use soft water, reduce the quantity of the soap. Also, don't exceed the fill line on your machine.

Don't Add Too Much Detergent (Image Credit: Canva) 2. Are You Washing Clothes In Hot Water? Washing clothes in hot water seems like a good idea because it feels like you're removing and deep cleaning all dirt from the clothes. However, not most know is that hot water is capable of damaging the fibers and fades colors faster.

How To Fix? Use cold or lukewarm water whenever possible. Use hot water for heavily soiled garments only. And most importantly, check the care label first. Don't Wash Clothes In Hot Water (Image Credit: Canva) 3. Overloading The Washing Machine Filling up the washer seems like an efficient thing to do. However, it might quietly take away the charm of your clothes. Clothes that are overloaded do not get enough room to move around freely. Soap does not reach each fiber of the clothes. Dust and dirt remain lodged in the fabrics.

How To Fix? Keep some room in the machine drum. It will help the clothes to be cleaned and rinsed effectively. Don't Overload Washing Machine (Image Credit: Canva) 4. Putting All Kinds Of Clothes In The Washer Together Different types of fabrics require different treatment, especially when it comes to washing. Cotton, synthetic, and silk fabrics have different characteristics, and mixing rough fabrics with delicate ones may result in damage. So, putting together light and dark colored fabrics can lead to color transfer.

How To Fix? Sort out your laundry before washing. Separate light and dark fabrics. Delicate fabrics should not be washed with fabrics such as jeans or towels. Don't Put All Kinds Of Clothes In The Washer Together (Image Credit: Canva) 5. Not Fully Rinsing Your Clothes Incomplete rinse cycle results in residual soap on your clothing. These residues absorb dirt and dust over time making fabric grey in color and rough. How To Fix? Fully rinse and then air-dry your clothes, after each wash. If you wash by hand, do at least 2-3 rinses. At the end of the process, water should be clear, without foam. Fully Rinsing Your Clothes (Image Credit: Canva) ALSO READ: How To Remove Period Stains Without Hot Water? DIY Hacks You Must Try At Home How To Keep Your Clothes Looking Bright And New? My Takeaway For me this is a simple tip but it works effectively. I always wash my clothes with prints or those that have a dark color, inside out. This way you will protect the outer fabric from wear and fading. The print will stay bright and vivid and colors will remain rich and vibrant.

Lastly, most of the time dull clothing is the result of poor washing practices and not the quality of fabric or clothes. Simple tricks to get brighter clothes and make them softer and more durable with simple and mindful clothes washing habits like using proper amounts of detergents, choosing correct water temperature, avoiding overloading of washing machines and proper sorting.

ALSO READ: 5 Hacks To Keep Your Clothes Fresh During Damp Monsoon Season Try these simple tips in your next laundry and see how easily you can fix the problem with the dull appearance of clothes. Good washing does not require much time; it requires only your attention. FAQs Can fabric softeners cause clothes to become dull in appearance? Yes, surprisingly, an excess use of fabric softener results in the formation of a waxy layer on the fabric fibers, which leads to the absorption of dust and makes clothes look dull in appearance.

What is laundry stripping and is it helpful for dull clothes? Laundry stripping is a deep cleaning process where clothes are soaked in a solution of borax, washing soda, and detergent to remove all the residues of detergents, hard water minerals, and body oils that cause dullness and odors in fabrics.

How does hard water affect my laundry? Water with high mineral content is called hard water. When hard water mixes with the detergent, insoluble deposits of mineral ions are formed, which accumulate on the fibers of fabrics making clothes stiff, rough, faded, and dull.