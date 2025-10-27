Pune Weather: Light to moderate rain and thunderstorms swept through several parts of Maharashtra on Sunday, bringing relief from the recent heat but causing traffic delays and disrupting weekend activities in major cities, including Pune. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Pune and nearby districts, predicting light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning till October 28.

According to the IMD, the sky is likely to remain mainly clear in the morning, becoming partly cloudy towards the afternoon and evening, when rain and lightning are expected.

Pune Rain

In Pune city, showers that began late Sunday afternoon intensified between 5 PM and 7 PM, leading to waterlogging and long queues for taxis and auto-rickshaws across key routes such as Navale Bridge, Katraj–Dehu Road bypass, NIBM Road, Kondhwa, Wanowrie, and Shivajinagar. Officials reported 14 mm of rainfall in Chinchwad and 8 mm in Shivajinagar. The NDA area recorded 4 mm, while nearby talukas like Kurvande (16 mm), Bhor (15 mm), and Girivan (14.5 mm) saw heavier showers. Lighter rain was observed in Daund (4.5 mm), Lavale (2.5 mm), and Talegaon (1.5 mm).