Aaj Ka Panchang 27 October 2025: The daily Panchang is an important part of the Hindu calendar, providing information about the auspicious time, date, and time of the day. The Panchang is composed of five components: Tithi, Nakshatra, Vaar, Yoga and Karana. Using the daily Panchang, one can determine auspicious times for important events in life, such as marriages, business launches, or spiritual and religious ceremonies. The Panchang provides information based on the position of planets and constellations, allowing one to plan their day and achieve auspicious results.

Daily Panchang Insights For 27 October 2025 According to the Panchang, on the 27th of October 2025, the inauspicious Rahu Kaal period will occur from 07:09 AM to 08:35 AM. Ganda Mool is also being formed. Ravi Yog will also prevail. Additionally, it is advisable to avoid travelling in the East direction due to the Disha Shool.

Read the important Panchang details for today below: Aaj Ka Panchang 27 October 2025 20, Kartika Shukla Paksha, Panchami 2082 Kalayukta, Vikrama Samvata - Sunrise: 05:44 AM - Sunset: 05:06 PM - Moonrise: 10:40 AM - Moonset: 09:15 PM - Tithi: Panchami up to 06:04 AM, Shashthi - Nakshatra: Mula up to 01:27 PM, Purva Ashadha - Paksha: Shukla Paksha - Yog: Atiganda up to 07:27 AM, Sukarma Auspicious Timings - Brahm Muhurat: 04:03 AM to 04:54 AM - Pratah Sandhya: 04:28 AM to 05:44 AM - Abhijit Muhurat: 11:02 AM to 11:48 AM - Amrit Kaal: 06:20 AM to 08:07 AM - Godhuli Muhurat: 05:06 PM to 05:31 PM - Sayahna Sandhya: 05:06 PM to 06:22 PM - Vijaya Muhurat: 01:19 PM to 02:04 PM - Nishita Muhurat: 11:00 PM to 11:51 PM - Ravi Yog: 01:27 PM to 05:45 AM, October 28 Inauspicious Timings - Rahu Kaal: 07:09 AM to 08:35 AM - Gulikai Kalam: 12:50 PM to 02:15 PM - Yamganda: 10:00 AM to 11:25 AM - Dur Muhuratam: 11:48 AM to 12:33 PM, 02:04 PM to 02:49 PM - Ganda Mool: 05:44 AM to 01:27 PM Disha Shool - East Benefits Of Consulting Panchang In Hindu Astrology Consulting the daily Panchang has many benefits, such as selecting auspicious times for important life tasks and avoiding inauspicious times. This Panchang helps a person plan their day, allowing them to successfully complete their tasks. Through the daily Panchang, a person can promote positive energy and auspiciousness in their life, and reduce negative influences. Furthermore, this Panchang helps strengthen their spiritual and religious life, and provides guidance in achieving life's goals. This leads to happiness, peace, and prosperity in life.

(Disclaimer: The Daily Jagran does not confirm the accuracy or reliability of any information/material/calculations contained in this article. This information has been brought to you after collecting it from various mediums/astrologers/almanacs/discourses/beliefs/scriptures. Our aim is only to provide information, its users should take it as mere information. Further, any use thereof shall be the sole responsibility of the user.)