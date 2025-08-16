Aja Ekadashi 2025: Annada Ekadashi or Aja Ekadashi is a significant fasting day falling in August or September. On this day, Hindus worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Devotees believe that fasting on this significant day can bring spiritual rewards and protection. If you do the fast, it's said to help wash away bad karma and help you reach enlightenment. In 2025, Aja Ekadashi vrat is being observed on August 19th. It offers a great opportunity to connect with your spiritual side, think about yourself, and show your devotion.

Check out all the significant details about the date, parana time, shubh muhurat, vrat katha and rituals associated Aja or Annada Ekadashi 2025 below: Aja Ekadashi 2025: Date And Time - Aja Ekadashi 2025 Date: 19th August 2025, Tuesday - Ekadashi tithi Begins: 05:23 PM, 18th August 2025 - Ekadashi Tithi Ends: 03:33 PM, 19th August 2025 Aja Ekadashi 2025: Parana Time The Parana timings for Aja Ekadashi Vrat are from 06:09 AM - 08:41 AM on 20th August 2025. Hari Vasara End Moment is at 09:09 PM on 19th August 2025 and the Dwadashi End Moment is at 01:59 PM on 20th August 2025.

Aja Ekadashi 2025: Significance The significance of Aja Ekadashi has been honoured since ancient times and is deeply rooted in Hindu scriptures. In the Brahmavaivarta Purana, Lord Krishna explained its importance to Yudhisthira, the eldest of the Pandavas. It is said that even Raja Harishchandra observed this vrat, and through its divine power he regained his dead son and lost kingdom. The observance of Aja Ekadashi inspires devotees to walk the path of righteousness, leading towards salvation and liberation from the endless cycle of birth and death. By fasting, one learns self-control over body, behaviour, emotions, and food, purifying both heart and soul.

According to the Hindu Puranas and sacred texts, the observance of Aja Ekadashi with complete devotion washes away sins of the present life and fills it with peace, happiness, and prosperity. Devotees who perform this vrat with sincerity are believed to attain Lord Vishnu’s eternal abode, Vaikuntha, after death. Such is the greatness of this vrat that its benefits are said to be equal to performing the highly auspicious Ashwamedha Yagya. This belief makes Aja Ekadashi one of the most powerful and rewarding observances, bringing spiritual upliftment, divine blessings and eternal protection to the devotee’s life.

ALSO READ: Sun Ketu Conjunction Leo August 2025: These 5 Zodiac Signs Need To Be Extra Careful Aja Ekadashi, also called Annada Ekadashi, is a sacred Hindu fast dedicated to Lord Vishnu, observed with devotion and rituals. (Image Source: Canva) Aja Ekadashi 2025: Rituals On the sacred day of Aja Ekadashi, devotees honour Lord Vishnu by observing a strict fast. The preparation begins a day earlier, on Dashami, by consuming only satvik food to purify the body and mind. At sunrise, devotees bathe with mud and sesame seeds, cleanse the space for worship, and place a sanctified kalash on rice, covering it with red cloth. An idol of Lord Vishnu is then worshipped with flowers, fruits, and a lit ghee diya.

The fast on Aja Ekadashi is observed with great discipline, where even water is avoided. However, scriptures allow fruits for children or those unwell. Grains, rice, and honey are strictly prohibited. Devotees engage deeply in prayers by reciting the Vishnu Sahasranama and Bhagavad Gita, while maintaining the vows of brahmacharya. Many spend the night in vigil, dedicating their time to chanting, worship and meditation upon the supreme Lord Vishnu with devotion and focus.

The vrat concludes the following day on Dwadashi. The fast is broken only after offering food to a Brahmin, which is then shared with the family as prasad. Tradition advises abstaining from eating brinjal on this day. Observing Aja Ekadashi with sincerity is believed to wash away sins and bring divine blessings, while also filling life with spiritual strength, peace, and clarity. This holy practice remains a path of inner cleansing and connection with Lord Vishnu.

Aja Ekadashi 2025: Vrat Katha King Harishchandra, renowned for truth and self-respect, donated all he owned to Sage Vishwamitra. When the sage later demanded 500 gold coins, the King had nothing left. To repay the debt, Harishchandra began working at a crematorium. This test of dharma, sacrifice, and honesty became the foundation of the Aja Ekadashi vrat katha.

One day, Queen Taramati arrived with the dead body of their son. She had no money for the last rites, and Harishchandra, bound by duty, refused to allow cremation without payment. The grieving mother tore a piece of her sari and gave it as a fee. This sacrifice reflected the strength of faith, devotion, and righteousness.

ALSO READ: Radhe Radhe Good Morning HD Images Free Download To Share On Whatsapp, Instagram And Facebook That day was Aja Ekadashi, when the family observed the fast with complete surrender. Despite hunger, they chanted Lord Hari’s name with devotion. Lord Vishnu, pleased with their steadfastness, restored Harishchandra’s kingdom, his son’s life and his family’s happiness. This vrat katha of Aja Ekadashi highlights the blessings of fasting, truth, and devotion, removing sins and granting divine grace.