Lord Ganesha is one of the most sacred and beloved deities of Hindus. He is also known as the Vighnaharta. Keeping your child named after him is one of the most beautiful ways to express your devotion and faith in him. The names inspired by him reflect the qualities of intelligence, prosperity, and strength. Here is the list of baby boy names with their powerful meanings inspired by Lord Ganesha.
Keeping your child named inspired by Lord Ganesha is one of the most beautiful ways to express devotion (Image: Pexels)
50+ Baby Boy Names Inspired By Lord Ganesha With Powerful Meanings
|Name
|Meaning
|Aadideva
|First among all deities
|Achintya
|Beyond human comprehension
|Akhurath
|One who rides a mouse
|Amit
|Incomparable Lord
|Anantachid
|Infinite consciousness
|Aparajit
|Undefeatable / One who cannot be conquered
|Avighnan
|Remover of obstacles
|Balaganapati
|Beloved and beautiful in child form
|Bhavatmaj
|Son of the universe
|Bheema
|Huge and powerful
|Bhupathi
|Lord of the earth
|Buddhinath
|Lord of wisdom and intellect
|Buddhiraj
|King of intelligence
|Chaturbhuj
|Four-armed one
|Daksh
|Extremely skillful and competent
|Devavrata
|One who accepts all penances
|Dharmik
|Righteous and religious
|Dhyandeep
|Light of knowledge and meditation
|Dundhi
|Reliever of suffering
|Ekadanta
|Single-tusked one
|Eshanputra
|Son of Lord Shiva
|Gajanan
|Elephant-faced one
|Gajanand
|Joyful elephant-faced Lord
|Ganapati
|Lord of all groups/devotees
|Ganesh
|God of wisdom
|Gaurinandan
|Son of Mother Gauri (Parvati)
|Gunina
|Lord of all virtues
|Heramban
|Mother's beloved and protector of the weak
|Jnanagamya
|Attainable only through knowledge
|Kavish
|King of poets
|Kripalu
|Extremely compassionate
|Kshipra
|One who grants swift boons
|Lambodhar
|Large-bellied one
|Mahaganapati
|The Supreme and Great Ganesha
|Mangalamurti
|Form of ultimate auspiciousness
|Nandan
|Son/part of Lord Shiva
|Nidhish
|Lord of wealth and prosperity
|Omkara
|Shaped like the sacred syllable 'Om'
|Prathamesh
|The first worshipped one
|Riddhesh
|Bestower of prosperity and success
|Sarveshwar
|Lord of all
|Siddhidham
|Abode of spiritual accomplishments
|Siddhivinayak
|Bestower of success and fulfiller of wishes
|Skandapurvaja
|Elder brother of Lord Kartikeya (Skanda)
|Sukhakarta
|Bestower of happiness and joy
|Sumukh
|One with a beautiful and auspicious face
|Tejovarna
|Radiant with divine light
|Vakratunda
|One with a curved trunk
|Varadavinayaka
|Bestower of boons and success
|Vighnahara
|Destroyer of all obstacles
|Vignesh
|Controller and remover of hurdles
Names inspired by Lord Ganesha carry deep meanings and reflect strong cultural roots (Image: Pexels)
By choosing a name inspired by Lord Ganesha, your child will possess a strong and meaningful identity that reflects enduring virtues and divine protection. These names carry deep meanings and reflect strong cultural roots. Whether you prefer a modern or traditional name, this list offers the perfect choice to name your baby boy.