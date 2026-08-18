  • Source:JND
Lord Ganesha is one of the most sacred and beloved deities of Hindus. He is also known as the Vighnaharta. Keeping your child named after him is one of the most beautiful ways to express your devotion and faith in him. The names inspired by him reflect the qualities of intelligence, prosperity, and strength. Here is the list of baby boy names with their powerful meanings inspired by Lord Ganesha.
 
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Keeping your child named inspired by Lord Ganesha is one of the most beautiful ways to express devotion (Image: Pexels)

50+ Baby Boy Names Inspired By Lord Ganesha With Powerful Meanings

Name Meaning
Aadideva First among all deities
Achintya Beyond human comprehension
Akhurath One who rides a mouse
Amit Incomparable Lord
Anantachid Infinite consciousness
Aparajit Undefeatable / One who cannot be conquered
Avighnan Remover of obstacles
Balaganapati Beloved and beautiful in child form
Bhavatmaj Son of the universe
Bheema Huge and powerful
Bhupathi Lord of the earth
Buddhinath Lord of wisdom and intellect
Buddhiraj King of intelligence
Chaturbhuj Four-armed one
Daksh Extremely skillful and competent
Devavrata One who accepts all penances
Dharmik Righteous and religious
Dhyandeep Light of knowledge and meditation
Dundhi Reliever of suffering
Ekadanta Single-tusked one
Eshanputra Son of Lord Shiva
Gajanan Elephant-faced one
Gajanand Joyful elephant-faced Lord
Ganapati Lord of all groups/devotees
Ganesh God of wisdom
Gaurinandan Son of Mother Gauri (Parvati)
Gunina Lord of all virtues
Heramban Mother's beloved and protector of the weak
Jnanagamya Attainable only through knowledge
Kavish King of poets
Kripalu Extremely compassionate
Kshipra One who grants swift boons
Lambodhar Large-bellied one
Mahaganapati The Supreme and Great Ganesha
Mangalamurti Form of ultimate auspiciousness
Nandan Son/part of Lord Shiva
Nidhish Lord of wealth and prosperity
Omkara Shaped like the sacred syllable 'Om'
Prathamesh The first worshipped one
Riddhesh Bestower of prosperity and success
Sarveshwar Lord of all
Siddhidham Abode of spiritual accomplishments
Siddhivinayak Bestower of success and fulfiller of wishes
Skandapurvaja Elder brother of Lord Kartikeya (Skanda)
Sukhakarta Bestower of happiness and joy
Sumukh One with a beautiful and auspicious face
Tejovarna Radiant with divine light
Vakratunda One with a curved trunk
Varadavinayaka Bestower of boons and success
Vighnahara Destroyer of all obstacles
Vignesh Controller and remover of hurdles
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Names inspired by Lord Ganesha carry deep meanings and reflect strong cultural roots (Image: Pexels)

ALSO READ: Why Is Lord Ganesha Called Ekadanta? The Story Behind His Broken Tusk

By choosing a name inspired by Lord Ganesha, your child will possess a strong and meaningful identity that reflects enduring virtues and divine protection. These names carry deep meanings and reflect strong cultural roots. Whether you prefer a modern or traditional name, this list offers the perfect choice to name your baby boy.

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