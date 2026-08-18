50+ Baby Boy Names Inspired By Lord Ganesha With Powerful Meanings

Lord Ganesha is one of the most sacred and beloved deities of Hindus. He is also known as the Vighnaharta. Keeping your child named after him is one of the most beautiful ways to express your devotion and faith in him. The names inspired by him reflect the qualities of intelligence, prosperity, and strength. Here is the list of baby boy names with their powerful meanings inspired by Lord Ganesha.

Keeping your child named inspired by Lord Ganesha is one of the most beautiful ways to express devotion (Image: Pexels)