Some people are blessed with a rare 'M' sign on their palm. According to palmistry, this sign symbolises that the individual possesses strong intuition, has leadership skills and good fortune. Our palm has many lines or signs which reveal a lot about the personality of an individual, their strengths, weaknesses, emotional tendencies, and sometimes their future. In palmistry, three lines are considered main: heart line, life line and fate line. If these lines intersect and appear to form 'M' shape, then it means you are special because this sign is rare.

How Is ‘M’ Sign Formed On Hand? According to palmistry, 'M' sign is formed when three major lines of the palm - heart line, fate line and life line intersect with each other. This sign is rare and cannot be seen in everybody's palm.

'M' sign is formed when three major lines of the palm - heart line, fate line and life line intersect with each other (Image: Gemini AI) What Does 'M' Line Indicate? According to palmistry, the ‘M’ sign on the hands indicates: Good Fortune: People with this sign are believed to be present at the right place and right time. For this reason, they are able to grab favourable opportunities.

People with this sign are believed to be present at the right place and right time. For this reason, they are able to grab favourable opportunities. Strong Intuition: People with this sign are believed to have a strong intuition about other people and situations that rarely fails them.

People with this sign are believed to have a strong intuition about other people and situations that rarely fails them. Success: The shape of the 'M' sign is often associated with the fate line. If the fate line starts from the wrist and reaches directly to the Saturn mount, then such people may get sudden financial gains, and their financial condition remains strong.

The shape of the 'M' sign is often associated with the fate line. If the fate line starts from the wrist and reaches directly to the Saturn mount, then such people may get sudden financial gains, and their financial condition remains strong. Intelligent And Confident: These people do not give up easily. They always look for ways and use their wisdom to crack even the toughest problems. These people are believed to have the confidence to take responsibility and guide others, particularly when they are comfortable with the situation. ALSO READ: 6 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Make Correct Predictions And Treat Their Intuition Like A Full-Time Job

What does the 'M' sign on each hand reveal? In palmistry, having an ‘M’ sign on different hands reveals different qualities of an individual. The left palm in palmistry is called the passive hand. It is associated with everything you are born with, such as your inherited traits, emotional tendencies, family energy, natural talents, and the potential you have from birth. So the 'M' sign on your left palm reveals that the person possesses good leadership skills, has a strong sense of responsibility and is good at pursuing and influencing others. On the other hand, your right hand is believed to have the Sun energy, which reveals your ambition and decision-making skills. That is why the right hand is often called the active hand. The right hand reveals your life path, career choices and your destiny.

The 'M' sign formed on the right palm reveals that the person is practical, diligent and hardworking. Having this sign on your right hand is seen as the symbol of financial success. These individuals have an eye for detail and are willing to put in the necessary effort to achieve their goal.

If both hands have the M sign, it symbolises that the person has excellent leadership skills, strong intuition and knows how to maintain balance in life. They also know how to inspire and guide people. Having the ‘M’ sign also means that the person is versatile, adaptable, and knows how to navigate through difficult situations.

'M' sign formed on the right palm reveals that the person is practical, diligent and hardworking (Image: Pexels) ALSO READ: 5 Signs In Your Palm That May Indicate A Love Marriage, According To Palmistry According to palmistry, having the 'M' sign is considered auspicious. However, it is important to remember that having this sign doesn't mean that you have guaranteed success or good luck. Your efforts and hard work still play an important role in determining your success.