Nazar, or evil eye, is a widely accepted concept which people of all religions believe in. It is said that being affected by the evil eye leads to inauspiciousness, financial setbacks and a negative impact on health. That is why you must have seen people tie a black thread or hang evil eye symbols on the walls of their house, so that no nazar can destroy their mental peace and bring misfortune in their lives.

However, many people still find it hard to know whether they have been affected by nazar. Here are five signs that indicate whether a person is affected by the evil eye according to traditional beliefs. What Is The Evil Eye Or Nazar? Nazar, also referred to as buri nazar, drishti dosh, or nazar dosh, is the transfer of negative energy from one person's intense gaze that is usually driven by jealousy, envy, or even excessive admiration to a person, home, business, or object.

It is believed that this concentrated energy, when mixed with jealousy or ill-will directed at someone or something, can disrupt the energy field (or aura) of that person, leading them into misfortune, illness, or stagnation. Nazar is the concentrated energy mixed with jealousy or ill-will directed at someone or something (Image: Pexels) 5 Evil Eye Signs Traditionally Linked To Nazar According to traditional beliefs, these are the five signs that indicate that you are affected by nazar: 1. Experiencing Sudden Change In Moods : If you are experiencing sudden changes in mood or feeling irritated without any reason, then it may indicate that you may have been affected by nazar. 2. Unexplained Tiredness Or Low Energy: One of the most common signs of being affected by nazar is experiencing extreme tiredness all throughout the day without any reason, especially after a social gathering, a compliment-filled event, or a period of public attention.

3. Unexpected Mental Distress: If you find yourself having constant headaches, anxiety and emotional distress, you may have been influenced by the evil eye. The negative energy that may have been targeted towards you is believed to impact your mental and emotional stability.

4. Unexpected Setbacks Or Disturbances: If you are encountering a series of misfortunes, to the point of minor accidents, things getting broken, or your financial deal getting cancelled, it can be taken as a sign that your energy has shifted and you may have been affected by nazar.

5. Restlessness Or Feeling Uncomfortable: Restless nights, sleep schedule getting disturbed aur having uncomfortable and strange dreams could be an indication of the evil eye influence. The bad dreams that you are experiencing may be a sign that negative energy has impacted you.

ALSO READ: Does Wearing A Black Thread Really Protect You From Negative Energy? Traditional Ways To Remove Nazar Here are some traditional ways through which you can ward off the evil eye from you: Salt water rituals According to traditional beliefs, taking a bath with salt or washing your face and hands with salt water is believed to remove nazar from an affected person. Salt is believed to remove negative energy. You can even place bowls of rock salt in the corners of rooms to remove nazar.

Camphor And Mustard Oil (Dhoop) In Vedic traditions, the smoke of the camphor is believed to act as a purifier of both physical and energetic environments. Thus, burning camphor (kapur) in mustard oil and moving it in a clockwise circle around a person or throughout the rooms of a home is a powerful and immediate remedy to remove negative energy.

Rotating Red Chillies According to traditional beliefs, rotating three to seven dry red chillies around the head and body of the affected person in a counterclockwise direction while reciting protective prayers is believed to remove negative energy. These red chillies need to be burned afterwards. If the burning chillies emit a strong smell, it confirms the presence of nazar.

Red Chillies are believed to remove negativer energy (Image: Pexels) ALSO READ: Evil Eye Bracelet vs Black Thread: Which One Should You Wear And Why? These are some signs that can help a person detect whether they have caught the evil eye or not. If the person is affected by the evil eye, they can remove it by following traditional practices such as taking a salt water bath, rotating red chillies or using the smoke of camphor.

FAQs 1. Is nazar a Hindu concept only? No. The evil eye is one of the most universal beliefs in human culture. It is widely accepted and believed concepts accepted by all the people of every religion. 2. What are the signs that indicate that person is affected by nazar? If a person is feelimng sudden stress, anxiety, or expericing sudden mood changes or health issues that it may indicate that the person is affected by nazar.